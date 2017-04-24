Musician Gregg Allman not in hospice care, manager says

Former “Allman Brothers Band” musician and solo Southern Rock singer Gregg Allman is not in hospice care, contrary to reports saying otherwise.



>> Read more trending news

Variety reported that Allman’s manager had be denying reports that emerged over the weekend, but the rumors continues to spread. Country singer Travis Tritt was among the celebrities tweeting well wishes.

By Monday afternoon, Allman released a statement on his official Facebook page, saying that he was resting at home. He made no mention of hospice care.

“I just wanted y’all to know that I’m currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders,” the message said. “I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending. Looking forward to seeing everyone again. Keep Rockin’.”

Rolling Stone reported that Allman cancelled June concerts and announced that he would not tour in 2017. In August 2016, he cancelled nearly 30 shows due to “serious health issues.”