Netflix cancels sci-fi drama ‘Sense8’

Netflix confirmed Thursday that it canceled the sci-fi drama “Sense8,” a month after the premiere of its second season, USA Today reported.

>> Read more trending news

“Sense8” centered on eight strangers who find themselves interconnected, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The international cast included Aml Ameen, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre and Brian J. Smith.

In a statement, Cindy Holland, Netflix's vice president of original content, said that “Sense8” was “everything we and the fans dreamed it would be.”

The show, from Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski, was filmed in 13 countries. The Wachowskis, both transgender women, also included a trans actress (Clayton) in a trans role as hacker and activist Nomi Marks, USA Today reported.

Freema Agyeman, the “Doctor Who” actress who played Nomi's girlfriend, Amanita Caplan, tweeted that she and her fellow actors "are all heartbroken.”

Thank you for being a part of our journey. Sensates forever. pic.twitter.com/SClwiY3rwy — Sense8 (@sense8) June 1, 2017