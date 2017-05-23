Listen Live
Entertainment
Netflix nabs Lupita Nyong'o, Rihanna film pitched by Twitter users

Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Actress Lupita Nyong'o and singer Rihanna are starring in a Netflix movie directed by Ava DuVernay and written by Issa Rae. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
It’s happening! Netflix just scored a deal to produce a movie starring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o -- a concept created by Black Twitter. 

According to Entertainment Weekly, the project was just made official during a negotiation session at the Cannes Film Festival this week, but the idea originally started brewing on social media in April. 

It began when one Twitter user posted a photo of the stars at a 2014 fashion show with the caption, “They look like they’re in a heist movie with Rihanna as the tough-as-nails leader/master thief and Lupita as the genius computer hacker.”

Nyong’o quoted the tweet and tagged Rihanna, saying, “I'm down if you are @rihanna.”

“I’m in Pit’z,” Rihanna replied

When other tweeps caught wind of the idea, they recruited Ava DuVernay as the director and Issa Rae as the screenwriter. 

Now, the plan is actually coming to fruition. 

There is no word on the flick’s final storyline, but production is set to begin in 2018, and the crew is thrilled. Check out DuVernay’s response below. 

The Latest News Headlines

  • Tampa Bay mayor’s joke about shooting media, watch them ‘cry like little girls,’ falls flat 
    Tampa Bay mayor’s joke about shooting media, watch them ‘cry like little girls,’ falls flat 
     A Florida mayor’s joke about firing blanks from a machine gun at the media has landed him in hot water.  Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, who joked about pointing the gun at reporters as part of a military exercise, said he has told that same joke before but it didn’t get much criticism until he told it again at a Special Operations Industry Conference last week, according to the Tampa Bay Times. >> Read more trending news “The first place I point that gun is at the media,” Buckhorn said to a room of more than 1,000 attendees, the Times reported. “I’ve never seen grown men cry like little girls, for when that gun goes off those media folks just hit the deck like no one’s business. It’s great payback. I love it.” Buckhorn’s words went viral, leading to dozens of complaints made to City Hall. In a statement, his spokeswoman told the Times that Buckhorn, the son of a wire service reporter and brother of a CNN cameraman, respects the media and didn’t intend to offend anyone with his joke. >> Related: Toddler recovering after shooting himself Buckhorn, who is part of the Democratic Party, dismissed complaints made by war correspondents at first, saying they were silly, but the story gained national attention, and the mayor’s spokeswoman said his joke was never meant to be taken seriously, the Times reported. The two-term mayor will leave office in 2019 because of term limits. Read more at the Tampa Bay Times.
  • Deep in the details of the Trump 2018 budget plan
    Deep in the details of the Trump 2018 budget plan
    While some of the plans proposed in President Donald Trump’s $4.1 trillion budget for 2018 seem unlikely to be approved by the Congress, the document sets out a unique road map of how the Trump Administration views a variety of functions within the federal government, and what items the White House would like to get rid of – big and small. Here are eight things you might have missed in the fine print of the 2018 Trump budget: 1. An effort to close down excess military bases. The Trump budget includes a provision to start a round of military base closures in 2021, an idea that is sure to draw strong opposition, despite clear evidence that the military has too much overhead and infrastructure. Lawmakers have routinely rejected such efforts in recent years, with some still simmering about the impact of past base closure rounds – especially the last one in 2005. “The Department of Defense (DOD) has approximately 20 percent excess infrastructure capacity across all Military Departments,” the budget argues. While it may make sense to some, the odds are probably stacked against this provision in the Congress. File this under 'things that will go nowhere.' Trump's Pentagon budget proposes a BRAC, @LeoShane writes. https://t.co/xnvAv755VV — Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) May 23, 2017 2. End funding for public broadcasting. For a number of years, Republicans have pushed to reduce the amount of money that the feds put into public broadcasting, and President Trump’s plan would do away with almost all the $484 million being spent this year on such activities, leaving $30 million to wind down operations. The White House argues that PBS and NPR ” could make up the shortfall by increasing revenues from corporate sponsors, foundations, and members.” As with the effort to close down military bases, the odds would seem to be against this – but Congress will have the final say. As expected, Trump's budget calls for zeroing out funding for public broadcasting, arts and humanities. https://t.co/79EO9ZOeJM — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) May 23, 2017 3. When is a Medicaid cut not a Medicaid cut? I have always tried to be very careful about using the term “cut” – because too often, there are not budget cuts, but just reductions in the level of increase in a program. Let’s look at Medicaid in the President’s 2018 budget as an example: If you look at this graphic, you will see how the President’s budget would save $610 billion by reforming Medicaid. The second set of figures is the “baseline” for Medicaid – where spending would go without any changes. That says $408 billion would be spent on Medicaid in 2018, ending up at $688 billion in 2027. The bottom graphic is the Trump proposal, which has Medicaid at $404 billion in 2018 and $524 billion in 2027. “There’s not cuts at all,” said Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS). “It’s a matter of slowing the growth rate.” Yes, the Trump plan would spend less money than current built-in automatic growth rate, but the overall amount still goes up over the ten year budget. 4. But those are real cuts at CDC and NIH. One of the areas with some of the strongest bipartisan support is on medical research at the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. And so, when the numbers came in on Tuesday, there was a bipartisan negative reaction on cuts to NIH and CDC. NIH funding would be reduced by from $31.8 billion to $25.9 billion. CDC’s budget would go down $1.2 billion, a 17 percent cut. It’s a pretty good bet that lawmakers will not approve those cuts suggested by the President. The former head of the CDC expressed his displeasure: Proposed CDC budget: unsafe at any level of enactment. Would increase illness, death, risks to Americans, and health care costs. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrFrieden) May 23, 2017 5. Still few details on funding infrastructure plan. For months, the President and his top aides have talked about a $1 trillion infrastructure plan to build new roads and bridges in the United States. There was a fact sheet released by the White House, setting out some ideas, like rolling back regulations on how infrastructure projects are developed, but no new pot of money to fund $200 billion in seed money. “Providing more federal funding, on its own, is not the solution to our infrastructure challenges,” the White House noted. One of the few ideas offered was to allow states to levy tolls on interstate highways, and allow private companies to run rest areas. The Trump plan reduces spending from the highway trust fund by $95 billion over ten years. 6. Farm country not pleased with Trump budget details. If you had an infrared heat detector just off the Senate floor today, you might have seen the steam coming from the ears of Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS), the Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee. Speaking with reporters, Roberts – well known for his dry wit – suggested the White House needs to make its budget writers count to 60 multiple times every day – to remind them that 60 votes would be needed for major farm policy spending changes. The Trump plan would save $38 billion over 10 years by limiting crop insurance subsidies and eligibility, streamlining conservation programs and more. Outside groups quickly made their voices heard on the proposed changes as well. It is hard to imagine these plans becoming law. The time and place to debate farm bill programs is during the #farmbill, not the annual budget. #Budget2018 — NCGA Public Policy (@NCGA_DC) May 23, 2017 7. Legal Services Corporation again on the chopping block. One of the first debates that I distinctly remember from my first summer on Capitol Hill in 1980 was an effort to cut money from the non-profit Legal Services Corporation, which provides legal aid to low income Americans. The LSC budget is $384 million for this year, and under the Trump plan, would be cut down to around $30 million, to allow for operations to be terminated. Again, this is another budget cut that seems unlikely to be approved, as GOP lawmakers, like Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), are already saying they oppose such a plan. I support funding of @LSCtweets. #READ why it's important via @daytondailynews: https://t.co/VZL37GU0CL — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) May 20, 2017 8. Trump wants to sell D.C. drinking water authority. Created by Congress in 1859, the Washington Aqueduct brings drinking water to Washington, D.C., and parts of the Virginia suburbs. While the drinking facilities operate under the auspices of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the water customers pay for all the operation and maintenance costs, as well as any improvements. Why does the White House want to sell this? “Ownership of local water supply is best carried out by State or local government or the private sector where there are appropriate market and regulatory incentives,” the budget documents state. It’s not clear how the feds estimated that selling the authority would bring in $119 million for Uncle Sam. Very proud to be your public servants! pic.twitter.com/BEOQXuYhmu — Washington Aqueduct (@WAqueduct) May 8, 2017 If you want to read more of the details about the Trump 2018 budget, you can find those on the White House website.
  • Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims
    Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims
    Authorities continue  to sort out what happened Monday night when a man who police believe was a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device outside an arena in Manchester, England. The explosion happened moments after the conclusion of a concert by pop star Ariana Grande. At least 22 have been confirmed dead and 59 injured as of 2:30 a.m. ET Tuesday. Here's what we know now about some of the victims:
  • Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind Manchester attack
    Trump condemns 'evil losers' behind Manchester attack
    President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the perpetrators behind Monday night’s suicide bomb attack in Manchester, England, that claimed 22 lives and injured nearly 60 other people. >> Read more trending news Greater Manchester police said a person detonated a suicide bomb Monday near one of the entrances to Manchester Arena, following an Ariana Grande concert. Police said children were among those killed or injured. Speaking alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Trump offered his condolences and condemned the “wicked ideology” that led to the attack. “(There were) so many young, beautiful, innocent people -- living and enjoying their lives -- murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said. “I won't call them monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that's a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that's what they are: losers.” The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the attack, although authorities said they had yet to uncover any connections between suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, and any wider terrorist organization. “The terrorists and extremists, and those who give them aid and comfort, must be driven out from our society forever,” Trump said. “This wicket ideology must be obliterated, and innocent life must be protected. All civilized nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens to live in safety and peace.” The White House said Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May after the attack and offered his condolences and support on behalf of the United States. 'We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,' Trump wrote Tuesday morning in a tweet. Trump’s remarks came during his first foreign trip as president, a sweep of five countries over nine days. The president was in Rome on Tuesday for a meeting with Pope Francis. He has already visited Saudi Arabia and Israel.
  • Undefeated Jacksonville Sharks fire Head Coach
    Undefeated Jacksonville Sharks fire Head Coach
    It’s an “unprecedented” move for an undefeated team- the Jacksonville Sharks arena football team has fired their coach. “We felt that the long term visions were not aligned, and it was better to make a change now than after the season,” says Operating Manager Jeff Bouchy.  Bouchy didn’t offer any further explanation during a brief Tuesday press conference, nor did the team provide further details about the move through their press release. Mark Stoute became the Head Coach of the Sharks in 2017, and was previously assistant to the Interim Head Coach. The team is currently 8-0, all under Stoute’s time as Head Coach.  Bouchy says the same name kept coming up in his early conversations about who should fill the Head Coach spot, and they ultimately reached a deal with that candidate Monday night. Siaha Burley comes to the Sharks with 11 years of playing experience and six years of coaching experience, most recently serving as the Offensive Coordinator for the Cleveland Gladiators. This will be his first time as Head Coach.  “I’m just very honored to take this opportunity to be able to help this franchise continue with their long term vision, to continue the success, and winning more championships here,” Burley says.  Burley will be the third Head Coach in the history of the franchise.
