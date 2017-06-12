Listen Live
Entertainment
Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown's former boyfriend, arrested on domestic violence charges
Close

Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown's former boyfriend, arrested on domestic violence charges

Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown's former boyfriend, arrested on domestic violence charges
Photo Credit: Sanford Police Department
Nick Gordon

Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown's former boyfriend, arrested on domestic violence charges

By: Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: Sanford Police Department

SANFORD, Fla. -  Nick Gordon, the one-time companion of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested Saturday in Sanford, Florida, on domestic violence charges.

>> Read more trending news

The victim came to the police department to file a complaint alleging Gordon hit and punched her, the Sanford Police Department says.

“The victim explained that her boyfriend, later identified as Nicholas Gordon, was responsible for hitting her. The Sanford Police made contact with Nicholas Gordon at the local club house near their residence,” the department said in a statement posted to its social media accounts. “Based on the information provided, Nicholas Gordon was taken into custody and charged with Battery –Touch or Strike (Domestic) and False Imprisonment.”

>> See the post here

On June 10, 2017, Sanford Police responded to 815 Historic Goldsboro Boulevard (Sanford Police Department), in reference...

Posted by Sanford Police Department on Saturday, June 10, 2017

Last year, Fulton County, Georgia, Superior Court Judge T. Jackson Bedford ruled in a $50 million wrongful death civil case that Gordon was “legally responsible” for Bobbi Kristina’s death. The court entered a judgment of more than $36 million in damages.

The ruling emanated from a civil lawsuit Bobbi Kristina’s rep filed against Gordon, not criminal proceedings. Here’s the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Bedelia Hargrove on behalf of Bobbi Kristina’s estate. The estate was represented in this action by attorneys, lead counsel, R. David Ware of Hall Booth Smith, P.C. and, co-counsel, Glenda Hatchett of The Hatchett Firm, P.C.

“There was an urgent need, in my mind, to get justice for Bobbi Kristina Brown and that’s why I took the case,” Ware said. “We intend to pursue, with all vigor, the full collection of the judgment. The defendant will not escape justice nor ever profit from his misdeeds. We hope that in some small way this will allow Krissy’s family to continue their quest for peace.”

Added Hatchett: “Domestic violence is a horrible reality in our society and Bobbi suffered such horrific pain and degradation at the hands of Nick Gordon, the man she loved and trusted. No one should suffer the way she did and the Judge sent a strong message in the award of punitive damages that this despicable behavior is inexcusable and will not be tolerated.”

Gordon didn’t appear during the civil proceedings. His representatives haven’t responded to requests for comment, although his legal team has previously blasted the civil suit filed against him by Brown’s estate.

TV One announced plans to air “Bobbi Kristina,” starring Joy Rovaris in the title role with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality Demetria McKinney playing Bobbi Kristina’s mother, the late Whitney Houston, and Hassan Johnson cast as her father, R&B singer Bobby Brown. Vivica Fox will play Bobbi Kristina’s aunt, Pat Houston.

PAST COVERAGE:
>> On AJC.com: Bobbi Kristina was scarred and missing teeth, autopsy reveals

>> On AJC.com: Bobbi Kristina died almost exactly as her mother Whitney Houston did 

>> On AJC.com: Bobby Brown: I could have saved Bobbi Kristina

Bobbi Kristina died July 26, 2015, in Georgia. She had been hospitalized since Jan. 31 of that year after having been found unresponsive in a bathtub. She was initially rushed to North Fulton Hospital. She was then transferred to Emory University hospital, then a long-term care facility and then finally, hospice care.

“Despite the great medical care at numerous facilities, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s condition has continued to deteriorate,” he aunt and legally appointed co-guardian Pat Houston said in a statement at the time. “We thank everyone for their support and prayers. She is in God’s hands now.”

