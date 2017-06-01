Listen Live
Entertainment
Olivia Newton-John's daughter shares emotional message about mother's 2nd cancer diagnosis
Close

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 09: Singer Chloe Lattanzi (L) and her mother, singer/actress Olivia Newton-John celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Xanadu" with the world premiere of their music video "You Have to Believe" at Share Nightclub on August 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Chloe Lattanzi will always be by her mother’s side.

After her mother, Olivia Newton-John, announced that the breast cancer she battled in the ’90s had spread to her back, Lattanzi took to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

>> Olivia Newton-John reveals breast cancer diagnosis, postpones tour dates

“My mom and best friend is going to be fine! She will be using medicine that I often talk about. CBD oil (cannabidiol oil)! And other natural healing remedies plus modern medicine to beat this,” Lattanzi wrote. “Cancer is the disease of our generation and it is part of my and my mother’s quest to beat this insidious monster.”

>> Olivia Newton-John’s daughter shares update on her mother’s health after canceled concerts

“We both love you all, and anyone fighting this disease you can beat it,” she added. “Look for natural remedies as well as what modern medicine can offer. My mom is so powerful she will beat this in no time. All my love to you. And I wish you health, wealth and happiness.”

A source told People that Newton-John is now “resting and going through treatment,” as she postponed her recent U.S. and Canada tour to focus on her recovery.

On Tuesday, the singer and actress shared the news of her health in a statement on her Facebook page.

For Immediate Release

Posted by Olivia Newton-John on Tuesday, May 30, 2017

“The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum,” the statement read. “In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.”

>> Read more trending news

Newton-John will reportedly undergo radiation treatments alongside her natural remedies.

