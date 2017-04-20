Prince's estate halts release of new EP, 'Deliverance,' report says

Prince fans were expecting a drop of previously unreleased material on April 21, the one-year anniversary of the singer’s death.
But Prince’s estate said otherwise.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: New Prince music appears ahead of anniversary of death
One day after it was announced that the EP, “Deliverance,” would arrive to streaming outlets in conjunction with the commemoration of Prince’s passing, the estate reportedly won a restraining order to halt the release.
The six songs on the EP were co-written and co-produced by Prince and George Ian Boxill, who compiled the material for release. But Wednesday evening, a judge ruled that Boxill has no right to distribute the music to the public and referenced a confidentiality agreement that Boxill signed when he recorded with Prince in the mid-2000s.
According to TMZ, the restraining order expires on May 3; a hearing is expected prior to that date.
Upon the announcement of the new material, “Deliverance” hit No. 1 on the iTunes Pre-Order chart. Those who pre-ordered the album prior to the restraining order were granted the immediate download of the title track.
