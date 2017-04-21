Prince remembered: Listen to audio from the singer’s final concert

For Prince fans who attended the singer’s last public concerts at Fox Theatre last year, their memories of the show serve as a snapshot of one of the pop icon’s final public moments. The singer died of an opioid overdose one year ago today, just one week after the two Atlanta concerts.
Concert Review: Prince’s last concert was a year ago today in Atlanta
The photos people managed to take at the Prince concert in Atlanta
But, even fans who weren’t able to attend the Piano and a Microphone shows can get a glimpse into what the acoustic sets were like.
While a posthumous album has been added and subsequently removed from iTunes this week, audio of the singer’s final public concert remains online via a recording that has been uploaded to Soundcloud.
We’ve also put together a playlist of the set list from the last show on Apple Music and Spotify. The playlists only feature the songs that the singer’s estate has allowed on streaming services and they’re not the acoustic versions that were performed during the concert.
