Entertainment
Rapper awakens wife with live-orchestra version of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Rapper awakens wife with live-orchestra version of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Rapper awakens wife with live-orchestra version of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Rapper awakens wife with live-orchestra version of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

By: Rare.us

By: Rare.us
A woman got a pleasant birthday surprise when her husband, the rapper Logic, hired an orchestra to play the theme song from her favorite TV show.

The video was uploaded to Logic’s YouTube channel.

The orchestra played the theme song to Larry David’s HBO comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which will be returning for a ninth season in 2017.

Logic’s Twitter handle is Rap’s Larry David, and he’s wearing a “Seinfeld” t-shirt in the video, so he’s presumably a big David fan.

The musicians gathered underneath a balcony and began playing shortly before Logic’s wife, Jessica, came out onto the balcony in her pajamas.

Both Logic and Jessica posted about the moment on Instagram.

This is how I woke up my darling Wife @itsjessandrea on her 25th birthday!!!

A post shared by logic301 (@logic301) on

The Latest News Headlines

  • Trump administration puts calorie count rules on hold
    Trump administration puts calorie count rules on hold
    The Trump administration is putting the brakes on new posted calorie count requirements for chain restaurants. The new signs and new menus with calorie counts were to be posted by Friday across the country. But those requirements are now being delayed. >> Read more trending news The calorie counts are required by the 2010 Affordable Care Act. It mandates posted calorie counts at all chain restaurants with more than 20 locations and for prepared foods at grocery stores and convenience stores.In a statement, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price applauded the FDA decision to delay the rules for a year.“restImposing burdensome rules that leave business managers and owners worried about harsh potential penalties and less able to serve their customers is unwise and unhelpful,” Price said.The FDA also plans to look into rewriting the rules, saying in a statement that the goal is to “reduce the regulatory burden and cost and improve the flexibility of these requirements.” Margo Wootan of the Center for Science in the Public Interest said changes and delays will hurt consumers.“They talk about flexibility in this administration, but flexibility is Washington-speak for rolling back the standards,” Wootan said.Since the rule was scheduled to go into effect Friday, most big restaurant chains and many grocery stores had already added the calorie counts to their menus.“They’ve already spent the money to post the calories,” Wootan said.Grocery stores have been the biggest critics of the calorie rules.“Implementation of this regulation would be one of the most expensive regulations for the supermarket industry, with estimates exceeding $1 billion,” said Laura Strange of the National Grocers Association. The FDA says it is now reopening public comment on the calorie count rules.
  • FDLE says 5-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe.
    FDLE says 5-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe.
    ***UPDATE 5/2/17 7:00p: The FDLE says Alexandria Green has been found safe.*** The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking you to keep an eye out for 5-year-old Alexandria Green.   Green was last seen in the 10000 block of Southwest 186th Avenue in Dunnellon, Florida. She was last seen wearing dark colored shorts possibly black or blue in color, an orange t-shirt with the wording 'Mac and Cheese', and flip flops.   Green may be in the company of Alan Green and Mechealine Mazakis and traveling in a 2014, blue Scion Xb, Florida tag number AMLC10.
  • Watch: Video shows man stretching in parking lot before robbing Dunkin’ Donuts
    Watch: Video shows man stretching in parking lot before robbing Dunkin’ Donuts
    A man who robbed a Philadelphia doughnut shop was caught on camera limbering up in the parking lot before going into the store and robbing the employees at gunpoint, police said.  The unidentified man walked into Dunkin’ Donuts just before 7 a.m. April 22, jumped over the counter and pointed a gun at the workers, according the Philadelphia Police Department. The victims said he told them, ‘You have 20 seconds to give me the money from the registers.” The man fled with $334 in a blue shopping bag, police said.  >> Read more trending stories When police looked at surveillance footage from cameras in the parking lot, they found something unusual. The grainy images, obtained by WPXI in Pittsburgh, showed the man, wearing all black and hiding his face with a ski mask, stopping and bending over, then stretching his legs with some side lunges before entering the store.  After robbing the shop, he can be seen trotting away.  No shots were fired during the robbery, and the employees and customers inside the shop were not hurt. 
  • Spending deal includes new plan to counter Russian covert “active measures”
    Quietly added to a sweeping budget deal being voted on this week in Congress, an intelligence policy plan unveiled Tuesday would set up a new coordinating group within the federal government to more actively push back against Russian government covert “active measures,” while also limiting the travel of official Russian diplomats in the United States. “There is established within the executive branch an interagency committee to counter active measures by the Russian Federation to exert covert influence,” the bill states, using a term – “active measures” – which been featured in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. This new plan would have top officials like the FBI Director, Secretary of State, Director of National Intelligence and the Attorney General appoint top officials to a panel, which would then coordinate efforts to check Russian influence around the globe. “The duties of the committee established,” the bill states, would be to “counter active measures by Russia to exert covert influence, including by exposing falsehoods, agents of influence, corruption, human rights abuses, terrorism, and assassinations carried out by the security services or political elites of the Russian Federation or their proxies.” The intelligence bill language included in the Omnibus would also limit the travel of Russian diplomats in the United States, requiring an “advance notification regime” governing travel by all “accredited diplomatic and consular personnel” from Russia who serve in the United States. The inclusion of major intelligence legislation in the broader Omnibus budget deal was not advertised when the deal was announced on Sunday night, as the extra language was quietly posted Tuesday morning on the internet. It’s not the first time that major intelligence legislation has been stuffed into a broader catch-all spending measure in the Congress, as the same thing happened in late 2015 as well. The intelligence legislation was worked out by the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, as the policy bill authorizes the spending of money for the sixteen different intelligence arms of the U.S. Government. Also added to the Omnibus measure was an explanatory document on the intelligence policy measure. The intelligence additions mean the Omnibus spending measure is now over 1,750 pages of legislative bill text, with an additional 1,300 pages of explanatory language. A vote is anticipated on Wednesday in the House on the Omnibus, officially named the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017.
  • St. Johns County man arrested after allegedly filming 14-year-old girl in dressing room
    St. Johns County man arrested after allegedly filming 14-year-old girl in dressing room
    It's a story we first brought you back in April.   Nearly a month after the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help identifying a man caught on surveillance video potentially taking photos of women inside a Bealls department store, that man is now facing charges.   Richard Westerman, 20, has been arrested on video voyeurism charges, after deputies claim he took photos and videos of a 14-year-old girl inside a changing room.   She told deputies she was trying on a bathing suit, when she noticed a cell phone pointed at her under the door. She screamed and hit the door, leading the man to flee the store.   Westerman has been released after posting $2,500 bond.
