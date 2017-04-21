Remembering Prince: 5 most memorable tributes

Nearly a year after the death of Prince, fans across the world continue to celebrate the legacy of the fallen musician.

Just one week before his death on April 14, 2016, the legendary singer performed his last show at Atlanta's Fox Theatre, and the venue has plans to honor The Purple One in a grand way for the one-year anniversary of his death.

From 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 21, the Fox will post a rolling rotation of lyrics from Prince’s iconic song “Purple Rain” on its marquee, said Cindy Stoltz, spokeswoman for the Fox.

The concert hall isn’t the only one singing his praises. Many Atlanta admirers and Prince lovers from all over have paid tribute to the icon since he died. From shrines to musical performances to social media dedications, here are some of the most memorable:

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images A woman walks past a Prince mural on April 28, 2016 in Sydney, Australia.