New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony and his TV personality wife, LaLa Anthony, may be separated after nearly 7 years of marriage, according to gossip site TMZ.

TMZ speculated that stress over Carmelo Anthony’s standing with the Knicks has caused strain on the couple’s marriage. Knicks president Phil Jackson has said the all star may be better off leaving the team.

“We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time, and I think the direction with our team is that he is a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere he can win or chase that championship,” Jackson said Friday, according to The Associated Press.

LaLa Anthony has moved into her own place in New York, according to TMZ. She and Carmelo Anthony are parents to son Kiyan, 10.

Citing unnamed sources, TMZ reported that the separation is amicable and that the two were seen together at Kiyan’s basketball game over the weekend.

Married in 2010, the couple started dating in 2003.

Neither have commented on the report.