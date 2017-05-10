Reports: ‘Scandal’ to end after season 7

TV producer Shonda Rhimes’ hit ABC political drama “Scandal” is ending with its seventh season, according to a report from TV Line.

Currently in its sixth season with two episodes to go until the finale, TV Line, citing unnamed sources, said.

Rhimes has long said she had the ending for the series in mind, but the 2016 U.S. presidential election has impacted how the series will conclude.

“I used to know how it ended, and then Donald Trump was elected,” Rhimes told The Hollywood Reporter in April. “We had a destination, and I don't know if that's our destination anymore.”

According to TV Line, ABC will announce the end of the series at its upfront presentation Tuesday. Rhimes, according to the website, decided to end the series with the seventh season and ABC accepted.

The Hollywood Reporter said that, according to sources, Rhimes has previously expressed wanting to run the show for seven seasons.

The current season was originally set to include a storyline in which Russians hacked the presidential election, but it was too close to reality and was scrapped.

Through her own company Shondaland, Rhimes is producing an upcoming period drama “Still Star-Crossed,” which takes place after the events in “Romeo and Juliet.” She is also still at the helm of other successful shows, producing “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Catch” and “How to Get Away with Murder.”

ABC, Shondaland, and ABC studios declined to comment to The Hollywood Reporter.