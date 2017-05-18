It's not official yet, but the St. Johns Sheriff's Office is preparing for the worst in the case of a missing swimmer. The county's Medical Examiner has taken possession of a body which washed up this morning on Vilano Beach. Commander Chuck Mulligan tells us beach runners going through the area around 7:45 this morning found the body and called for help. 'The body was found several miles north of the inlet where Skyler Taylor disappeared on Sunday,' Mulligan added. Search crews had been looking for Taylor ever since, but those efforts were suspended just before the body was found. It's not clear at this point if the body is of Taylor, though Mulligan does say the condition is consistent with being in the water for a few days and the Sheriff's Office has no other missing person reports in the area. Due to the body's condition, Mulligan tells us the Medical Examiner will need some time to determine the identity.