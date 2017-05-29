J.K. Rowling updates fans on ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel

J.K. Rowling has updated fans on the status of latest movie in the Harry Potter universe.

The author announced on Twitter that she has finished writing the sequel to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” NME reported.

Yes, I have, but I CAN'T TELL YOU ANYTHING YET, WOMAN. https://t.co/PzpjjL0OiR — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 28, 2017

Rowling whet the appetites of the Potter faithful in February when she gave them a sneak peek of the script.

Filming is expected to begin later this summer with Eddie Redmayne reprising his role as Newt Scamander, Screen Rant reported. Callam Turner will join the cast as Newt’s brother. Johnny Depp will continue in his role as Gellert Grindelwald following his cameo in the first film. Ezra Miller and Zoe Kravitz are also returning. Jude Law will join the cast as young Albus Dumbledore, Screen Rant reported.

It is scheduled to hit theaters in November 2018.

