Entertainment
Is Ryan Seacrest joining Kelly Ripa on ‘Live?’
Is Ryan Seacrest joining Kelly Ripa on ‘Live?’

Is Ryan Seacrest joining Kelly Ripa on ‘Live?’
Photo Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Macy's
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 06: Ryan Seacrest attends the launch party for Ryan Seacrest Distinction Rio at Macy's Herald Square on June 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Macy's)

Is Ryan Seacrest joining Kelly Ripa on ‘Live?’

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Macy's

CNN is reporting that Kelly Ripa will name Ryan Seacrest as the new co-host of “Live.”

Over the weekend Ripa teased that viewers would find out who would fill the chair left vacant last year when Michael Strahan left.

Strahan left to be an anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America” last May.

>> Read more trending news

Since his departure, Ripa has had a revolving chair of co-hosts vying for the job.

Seacrest has co-hosted five times over the course of the past 12 months.

Seacrest is based in Los Angeles, but “Live” is shot in New York. He has a home in Manhattan and will be moving to The Big Apple, CNN reported.

If he is named the new co-host, it will not interfere with his other gigs, sources told CNN. Seacrest will still host his radio talk shows, and that the building that “Live” originates from will also have a studio built for Seacrest’s radio show.

He has also renewed his contracts for red carpet specials for E! network, which is owned by NBCUniversal.

