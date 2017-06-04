Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
75°
H 87
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
75°
Broken Clouds
H 87° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Cloudy. H 86° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
School choir joins Ariana Grande at 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert 
Close

School choir joins Ariana Grande at 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert 

School choir joins Ariana Grande at 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert 
Photo Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Ariana Grande performs during the 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson for One Love Manchester - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

School choir joins Ariana Grande at 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert 

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Photo Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Let’s hear it for the Parrs Wood School Choir!

The high school choir took to the stage to sing a rendition of Ariana Grande’s song “My Everything” with the performer at her benefit concert on Sunday night.

Grande hugged the students, some of whom were at her May 22 concert when a suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded several others. It was an emotional moment onstage when they came together to raise money for the victims and the families.

>> Read more trending news

Grande was joined by Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Coldplay, Niall Horan and the Black Eyed Peas at the concert. The event is reportedly set to raise upwards of $2.6 million.

The concert had a somber tone as it was a day after seven people were killed and 48 injured when three men drove into a crowd and began attacking people with knives in London.

“I am not scared,” Ellie Galespie, 14, said ahead of the show. “I didn’t come to the first concert, but I wanted to come to this one. It’s for everyone’s good, and it’s for charity.”

Related

PHOTOS: Manchester benefit concert draws huge crowds

Photos: ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Trump plan to privatize air traffic control system would increase deficit
    Trump plan to privatize air traffic control system would increase deficit
    As President Donald Trump announces his plans on Monday to reform the nation’s air traffic control system by spinning it off into a private corporation, a look at Mr. Trump’s own budget shows the change would not save taxpayers any money – in fact, it would add an estimated $46 billion to the deficit over seven years. “To accommodate growing air traffic volume and meet the demands of aviation users, the Administration proposes to shift the air traffic control functions to a non-profit, non-governmental entity,” the President’s budget states. The changes include an end to aviation excise taxes that are used to finance the current air traffic control system – those tax revenues would be worth more than $115 billion over seven years, so getting rid of that tax would increase the deficit. The feds would save an estimated $70 billion by shifting 30,000 workers off the federal payrolls – giving you the $45.6 billion overall increase the federal deficit. Here are the numbers from the President’s budget that he submitted to Congress in late May: The Trump budget documents don’t focus on those deficit numbers. “This transformative undertaking will create an innovative corporation that can more nimbly respond to the demand for air traffic services, all while reducing taxes and Government spending,” the Trump Administration argues. Democrats have mocked the idea of selling off the nation’s air traffic system, saying the President isn’t coming up with new money for needed infrastructure improvements. Let's just be clear: Donald Trump has no plan to build up our infrastructure. He just has a notion of selling it off to the highest bidder — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) June 4, 2017 “It’s tax cuts for financiers, privatizing public property. Not infrastructure,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI). The Monday announcement by President Trump is part of a message this week that is focused on the President’s infrastructure plans – though the White House still has not produced details on how it will fund new spending on roads, airports, bridges and more. Mr. Trump has talked for months about a $1 trillion infrastructure effort, leveraged by up to $200 billion in federal spending. But, no specifics have been set out on how that $200 billion would be funded. Also, if you look closely at the above budget graphic, you will see that the Trump budget actually reduces spending on roads and bridges by $95 billion over ten years from the Highway Trust Fund. That $95 billion cut seems unlikely to gain approval in Congress, as new spending for roads and bridges is something that has strong support in both parties – the issue continues to be, if that spending is expanded, how will it be paid for?  
  • Robbery and shooting under investigation on the Northside
    Robbery and shooting under investigation on the Northside
    Lots of unanswered questions after an apparent robbery and shooting on Lem Turner Saturday night. JSO responded to the area around Computer World to reports of a shooting. The initial investigation by JSO has shown a robbery occurred and shots were fired, but there are not many other details yet available, including any suspect description and how many rounds were fired.  Nobody was hurt in the shooting.  If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
  • London Bridge terror attacks: What we know
    London Bridge terror attacks: What we know
    Seven people were killed in London late Saturday night in the third major terrorist attack in Britain in the past three months. British police have arrested 12 people and the Islamic State group said it is behind the attack that has left seven people dead. A van rammed into people on London Bridge and continued on to nearby Borough Market, where police said three assailants jumped out and stabbed multiple people. >> Read more trending news Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Service, said the attackers were shot and killed by officers. Here’s what we know: The Attack At least one bystander was shot and injured by police as they responded to the attackers. Eight officers fired as many as 50 bullets to stop the carnage. Police believe that the three people shot and killed by police were the only perpetrators of Saturday’s attack. 'Our current belief is that there were three attackers,' Rowley said early Sunday. 'But we’ve still got some more inquires to do to be 100 percent confident of that.' He added that the suspects were killed within eight minutes of the first call to police warning them of the attacks. Authorities have not identified the suspects, yet. The Associated Press reported early Sunday that 12 people have been arrested in connection with the attacks, and that British authorities are still trying to determine if others were involved in planning the attack. Islamic State group “fighters” were responsible, the group said in a statement Sunday through its Aamaq news agency. Injured The victims have not been publicly identified yet, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed a Canadian is among those killed in the attack. At least 48 people were injured in the attack, according to the London Ambulance Service. “We took 48 patients to five hospitals across London and treated a number of others at the scene for minor injuries,” Peter Rhodes, assistant director of the London Ambulance Service, said at 6:05 a.m. local time in a statement. British Prime Minister Theresa May visited victims at the hospital Sunday. The Associated Press is reporting 21 people are in critical condition. Among those injured was a British Transport Police officer, authorities said. He suffered injuries to his head, face and leg, according to police. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Third Attack in Three Months Police are calling the latest attack an act of terrorism. “A full investigation is underway, led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” Rowley said. It is the third terror attack in London this year. Last month a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people. In March, police said that 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, killing four people before fatally stabbing a police officer. He was shot and killed by police. Trump administration reaction U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation and offered his support for the United Kingdom in a tweet Saturday. “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there,” Trump wrote. Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump in a separate statement on Twitter. “Our thoughts (and) prayers are (with) the victims, courageous first responders (and) all the people of London,” Pence wrote. British reaction U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called for a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee Sunday, according to The Associated Press. In a statement, the prime minister thanked first responders. “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events,” she said.
  • Man shot in back in Jacksonville neighborhood
    Man shot in back in Jacksonville neighborhood
    A man was shot in the back in the Moncrief area Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Flynn Court where a man in his late 20s was shot in the backyard between two buildings.The man is in serious condition and has been taken to the hospital.Jacksonville police said the shooting was most likely not a drive-by situation. Detectives are currently canvassing the area for more information. Refresh this page and watch CBS47 at 6:30 p.m. for the latest developments.  .@JSOPIO says they have no description of the shooter or info about how many shots fired @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ozSy79QzIR— Brittney Donovan (@brittneydonovan) June 4, 2017
  • Pipe bombs found in Jax parking lot; man arrested says he was preparing for Fourth of July
    Pipe bombs found in Jax parking lot; man arrested says he was preparing for Fourth of July
    He said he was making smoke bombs for the Fourth of July. Police say they were pipe bombs.  The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested 33-year-old Robert Peterson for making, possession, throwing, or discharging a destructive device. The investigation started Friday night, when police were called to Roosevelt Boulevard around Woodmere Street and St. Johns Avenue, where a witness reported a man throwing “lit pipe bombs” in the parking lot of a dentist’s office.  JSO responded to find a man matching the description of the suspect on a balcony working on a motor bike. The suspect- later identified as Peterson- came down when police asked, and was detained “for safety reasons”, per JSO. Police then searched the area and found what they’re describing as three pipe bombs. The JSO Bomb Squad was called and confirmed the items were, in fact, three pipe bombs, one of which had apparently gone off but didn’t cause any apparent damage.  Peterson was then arrested, and police say he made statements about his involvement, including that he bought the items to make the devices at local hardware stores and intended to create smoke bombs for the Fourth of July. JSO says Peterson dropped the devices from his balcony, which overlooks the parking lot.  JSO says the investigation is still active and ongoing. They’re encouraging you to always be alert for suspicious activity in your neighborhood and to report anything you find concerning.  Jail records show Peterson was booked in the very early hours of Saturday morning. His bond is just over $200,000, and he has his next court appearance later this month.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.