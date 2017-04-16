Jimmy Fallon, Melissa McCarthy and even the Easter Bunny got in on the action this week as "Saturday Night Live" took its latest jabs at President Donald Trump's administration.

In the comedy show's first live coast-to-coast broadcast, host and "SNL" alum Fallon joined Alec Baldwin's Trump in the cold open, an "Apprentice"/"America's Next Top Model"-style showdown between White House advisers Jared Kushner (Fallon) and Steve Bannon, played by cast member Mikey Day dressed as the Grim Reaper.

"Jared, Steve, standing before me are my two top advisers, but I only have one photo in my hand," Baldwin said. "That's right; tonight is elimination night."

Baldwin-as-Trump praised Fallon's silent Kushner for taking "the most beautiful photos," then slammed Day's Bannon for taking "the worst photos I've ever seen in my life, I'm not joking. When I see a photo of you, it makes me want to puke."

After naming Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, the winner, Baldwin's Trump quipped, "Jared, you're such an inspiration. You show everyone that if you were born rich and marry my daughter, you can do anything you want."

Later in the show, special guest McCarthy reprised her popular impression of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer – this time dressed as the Easter Bunny.

"Everybody shut up so I can apologize," McCarthy said, mocking Spicer's apology for multiple blunders while comparing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to Adolf Hitler. "Yes, you all got your wish this week, didn't you, huh? Spicey finally made a mistake."

McCarthy-as-Spicer continued: "I know they're not really called Holocaust centers. Duh. I know that. I'm aware. I clearly meant to say concentration clubs, OK? Let it drop."

McCarthy's Spicer added that he's "sensitive to the fact" that Jews "were sent there on trains, but hey, at least they didn't have to fly United, am I right?"