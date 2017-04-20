Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. dead at 72

Cuba Gooding Sr., singer and father of Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr., was found dead in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday, according to TMZ. He was 72 years old.

KABC reported that Gooding was found slumped over in a silver 2012 Jaguar around 1 p.m.

TMZ reported that the fire department responded to the scene and performed CPR on Gooding, but they were unable to resuscitate him. TMZ said police found empty bottles of alcohol in the vehicle and suspect that he died of an overdose.

Authorities are investigating the cause of death and did not find any indications of a homicide at the scene.

Gooding was the lead singer of 1970s soul band The Main Ingredient, whose major hit was the 1972 song “Everybody Plays the Fool.” People reported that he and his wife, Shirley, had four children together, including actors Cuba Gooding Jr. and Omar Gooding, a daughter named April and Tommy, a musician. He would have turned 73 next week.

