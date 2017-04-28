Comedian Bill Cosby reveals he is totally blind

Comedian Bill Cosby said he is completely blind, USA Today reported.

In his first interview in two years, Cosby told the National Newspaper Publishers Association news service that he woke up one morning two years ago and told his wife, Camille, “I can't see.”

Cosby was later told by doctors that nothing could be done to restore his vision. That meant the comedian was forced to improvise when he appeared on stage, USA reported.

“When he would perform, we’d draw a wide straight yellow line from backstage to the chair on the stage and he’d rehearse the walk, hours before the show,” his longtime publicist, Andrew Wyatt, told the NNPA.

Cosby’s disclosure comes less than one month before jury selection is scheduled to begin for his June criminal sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania. He is accused of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home more than a decade ago. He has denied the charge, maintaining their encounter was consensual.