10 things to know about Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa announced Monday that Ryan Seacrest will become her co-host for “Live.”

The radio and TV star is from Atlanta.

Here are 10 things to know about Seacrest:

1. In an interview with Atlanta Magazine in 2003, Seacrest said his idol, WSB-TV’s John Pruitt, inspired him to want to be on TV or radio someday.



2. He graduated from Dunwoody High School in 1992.

3. He studied journalism at University of Georgia.

4. He interned at radio station Star 94.1 Atlanta with Tom Sullivan, who trained him in radio.

5. He left UGA at age 19 to move to Hollywood and pursue his broadcasting career.

6. Seacrest took over as host for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" after the legendary TV host suffered a stroke.



7. In 2004, Seacrest became the host for the “American Top 40” radio show, which began in 1970 with host Casey Kasem.

Andrew Walker/ DCNYRE2011 NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Ryan Seacrest (L) and Dick Clark attend Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2011 in Times Square on December 31, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Walker/ DCNYRE2011/Getty Images for DCP)

8. Seacrest has 35 TV producing and hosting credits under his belt.

9. Seacrest has co-hosted “Live” five times since the show began looking for a new co-host.

10. On May 14, 2016, he returned to UGA to give advice to alumni and received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.