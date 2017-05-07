WWE camera operator sues Titus O’Neil after prank goes awry

A WWE camera operator filed a $1.2 million lawsuit against Titus O'Neil after the professional wrestler allegedly attacked him when a “Swerved” video prank went awry, Bleacher Report reported.

>> Read more trending news

According to a TMZ Sports report, O'Neil, whose real name is Thaddeus Bullard, allegedly hurt camera operator Donald Anderson. Anderson claimed his hand, fingers and wrist were injured after O’Neil allegedly knocked the camera out of his hand when he was struck with a cattle prod during the segment of “Swerved.” The lawsuit says Anderson also was sent home “in fear of the possibility of further attacks by Titus,” according to Bleacher Report.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, TMZ reported.

According to court documents, the incident took place May 18, 2015. No criminal charges were filed in the case, nor is it clear if police were involved.

O’Neil, who played college football at the University of Florida and played in the Arena Football League from 2003 to 2009, could not be reached for comment, TMZ reported.

Gorilla Flicks is the production company behind “Swerved,” according to Wrestling-Online.