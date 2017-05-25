Texas movie theater hosts women-only ‘Wonder Woman’ screening

Amazon sisters, this one is for you. Austin’s Alamo Drafthouse announced a women-only screening of “Wonder Woman” at the downtown Ritz theater on June 6.

“The most iconic superheroine in comic book history finally has her own movie, and what better way to celebrate than with an all-female screening?” the screening announcement on the Drafthouse website reads. The one-night-only event is for “Women (and People Who Identify As Women) Only,” and that includes the theater staff. According to the Drafthouse, the venue staff, projectionist and culinary team for the screening will also all be women.

“Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz. And when we say ‘People Who Identify As Women Only,’ we mean it.”

Everyone wasn’t excited about the women-only screening, but the cinema stood by its decision.

“Very tacky Alamo. I'm all for equality and having a screening specifically stating it is not inclusive to everyone, is against equality,” Allan Dale said in a comment on Facebook. “I'm not saying Alamo did this intentionally, but it is still just wrong.”

“This doesn’t have a thing to do with equality,” the cinema replied.

“Does this mean Drafthouse will have a men's only screening of Man of Steel or The Terminator?” Kenny Marshall wrote, to which the cinema succinctly replied, “No!”

Despite some criticism, the screening is now sold out. According to a comment from the Drafthouse on Facebook, more Amazons’ nights out are on the way. A second screening has been added and more may come if they continue to sell out.

Kelcie Willis with the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this story.