Fans have been waiting for what seems ages for any inkling of what happens after Rey meets Luke Skywalker on a green hillside, returning his long-lost lightsaber at the end of “The Force Awakens.”

In a panel Friday morning chaired by Josh Gad of “Frozen” fame, Daisy Ridley told panel attendees that the next movie delves into more into Rey’s background and that her back story may be unexpected.

John Boyega, who portrayed Finn, the former Stormtrooper, said his character is trying to find his place, whether he is part of the Resistance or running away from the First Order.

One new character and actor was introduced to fans. Kelly Marie Tran who plays Rose, who is a maintenance worker and is part of the Resistance. Tran said she lied to her family for months about not being in “The Last Jedi,” saying that she was in an indie movie in Canada.

Finally, Mark Hamill appeared to cheers, love and lightsabers. He said that there is still a mystery to his story, but producer Kathleen Kennedy said that his story is extremely important to this latest installment.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” comes out Dec. 16.

Star Wars: #TheLastJedi. Arriving in your galaxy December 15. pic.twitter.com/txUht2OtO8 — Star Wars (@starwars) April 14, 2017