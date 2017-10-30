’The Matrix’ code decoded: designer reveals surprising hidden meaning

A 12-year-old Virginia boy is safe with his family and the accused kidnapper is behind bars after police and witnesses say the boy jumped from the man’s moving car after being abducted at gunpoint. Eric Donte Harrison, 26, of Kenbridge, is charged with abduction with the intent to defile and use of a firearm in the commission of an abduction, according to the Kenbridge Police Department. Police officials said in a news release that Harrison admitted picking up the boy, but denied doing so at gunpoint. Harrison claimed he was taking the boy to a local thrift store, the news release said. Kenbridge, a town of about 1,200 in Lunenburg County, is about 70 miles southwest of Richmond. The boy, Antwaun Jones, also of Kenbridge, said he had never seen Harrison before the Oct. 22 incident, which he described for WTVR-TV in Richmond last week. “I’ve never seen him a day in my life,” Antwaun told the news station. Antwaun suffered a broken collarbone, a chipped elbow and road abrasions in his escape, according to his family and the police. Police officials said that Antwaun told them he was walking to the nearby town park to meet a friend when Harrison, who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, pulled up in a black and tan 2000 Chevy Blazer and, putting a gun to the boy’s stomach, demanded he get in. Antwaun complied, and Harrison drove away, police said. Harrison waited several minutes before speaking, Antwaun said. “About five minutes down the road, he told me he was gay and asked if he could kiss me,” Antwaun told WTVR-TV. Antwaun said he reached for the door to the SUV, which caused Harrison to accelerate. “He started to speed up the car,” Antwaun said. “He was going, like, 35 at first, then he started speeding up to 50, then 55. As soon as he hit 60, I just jumped.” Antwaun said he tried to tuck and roll as he hit the ground. The boy said he hit his head several times as his body was scratched and cut by the asphalt. A witness saw Antwaun jump, police officials said. The witness ran to help the boy, calling 911 and his parents. >> Read more trending news Investigators identified Harrison as a suspect within two hours after locating surveillance footage from a store, the news release said. A bystander recognized Harrison from a printout of the footage and told police where the accused kidnapper lived. Detectives searched both Harrison’s home and car, but did not find the gun Antwaun said he used in the crime, police officials said. Antwaun’s father, Anthony Jones, told WTVR-TV that he’s grateful that God protected his son. He also praised the boy’s quick thinking. “He’s his own hero,” Jones said. “He saved his own life.” The boy received kudos on social media for his bravery, with people including actor and comedian D.L. Hughley and actor Morris Chestnut sharing his story. In his post, Hughley used the hashtag #HisOwnHero. Antwaun told the news station that he’s glad he found the courage to do what he did. “I don’t mind having a couple broken bones, as long as I get back home to my family,” Antwaun said.