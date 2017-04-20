Tyra Banks gears up for ‘Life Size 2’

After 17 years, a sequel to the Wonderful World of Disney TV movie “Life Size” is officially in the works, according to a news release from Freeform.

>> Read more trending news

Variety reported on Wednesday that “Life Size 2,” originally in development at Disney Channel, was green lit for Freeform. Both networks are owned by The Walt Disney Company.

Banks starred in the 2000 film as Eve, a Barbie-like doll who comes to life when a little girl, played by an 11-year-old Lindsay Lohan, accidentally casts a spell. Banks will return to her starring role in the film in addition to being an executive producer.

The sequel had been shelved for years and went through a number of script rewrites since being reported as being in development in 2012.

“In the sequel, everyone’s favorite doll, Eve, has grown up,” a news release said. “This time, she’s magically awoken to help a young woman learn to live and love again and along the way, Eve herself will experience the ups and downs of real life in a fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie.”

It’s not clear if Lohan will be involved in the sequel in any capacity.

“Life Size 2” is set to premiere in December 2018.

