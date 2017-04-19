Listen Live
Entertainment
VIDEO: Ricky Martin channels inner Tom Cruise on ‘Lip Sync Battle’
VIDEO: Ricky Martin channels inner Tom Cruise on ‘Lip Sync Battle’

VIDEO: Ricky Martin channels inner Tom Cruise on ‘Lip Sync Battle’
Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Ricky Martin channels Tom Cruise in "Risky Business" on an episode of "Lip Sync Battle." (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

VIDEO: Ricky Martin channels inner Tom Cruise on ‘Lip Sync Battle’

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ricky Martin is one of the latest stars to take the stage on Spike’s “Lip Sync Battle.”

The show features celebrities miming to popular songs competing in two rounds of elaborate performances.

>> Read more trending news

Billboard reported that in a promotional clip for an upcoming episode, Martin recreates Tom Cruise’s famous “Risky Business” scene as he mouths to Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock n Roll.”

Martin takes direct inspiration from the iconic scene, using a candleholder as a microphone just as Cruise’s character did, and wearing a button down shirt, boxer briefs and socks.

A clip of the performance, which will air on Thursday, can be watched below.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Death of 1st female Muslim judge in U.S. considered ‘suspicious,’ police say
    Death of 1st female Muslim judge in U.S. considered ‘suspicious,’ police say
    New York police officials are now treating the death of a New York Court of Appeals judge as “suspicious” after sources initially indicated her death was a likely suicide.  The body of Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, was pulled from the Hudson River last week. Her husband had reported her missing April 11, the day before she was found.  Related: Body of New York State Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam found in Hudson River NYPD Sgt. Brendan Ryan told ABC News Tuesday evening that the investigation thus far has not found evidence to indicate how Abdus-Salaam died.  “We have a middle-aged woman deceased in the water with all her clothes on, with no signs of homicide or suicide,” Ryan said. “When a body is found floating in a river, it is deemed suspicious in nature. Absent any clear signs of criminality, the cause of death is determined by the medical examiner.” Abdus-Salaam’s autopsy was inconclusive, pointing to neither suicide nor murder. A spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office said it would require further investigation. >> Read more trending stories Police last week offered a rough timeline of Abdus-Salaam’s final days, NBC New York reported. She spent the weekend before her death with her husband in New Jersey.  Her husband last saw her around 7 p.m. April 9, police said. Abdus-Salaam spoke to her assistant the morning of April 11, and the assistant appears to be the last person known to have heard from her.  Abdus-Salaam, the first black woman to serve on New York’s top court and the first Muslim judge in the United States, was found about 30 hours later when her body washed up on the river bank near Harlem. The judge had her MetroCard on her when her body was found, but the last time it was used was the Monday before her death, NBC New York reported. Police are looking for anyone who might have information that could help fill in the blanks in Abdus-Salaam’s final days. The NYPD’s 26th Precinct on Tuesday tweeted a flyer asking for information about Abdus-Salaam’s death.  The flyer had information about what Abdus-Salaam was wearing when she was found: a charcoal gray sweatshirt with a zippered front and the word “Canada” in red letters, bordered in white, across the chest. The sweatshirt also bore the Canadian flag and the word “Vancouver” in white letters.  Abdus-Salaam was also wearing black sweatpants, white ankle socks and white New Balance sneakers.  Abdus-Salaam was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2013. Prior to her appointment, she served on the Manhattan state Supreme Court for 14 years, ABC News reported.
  • Body of New York State Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam found in Hudson River
    Body of New York State Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam found in Hudson River
    Police said the body of the late New York Court of Appeals Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam was found floating in the Hudson River, according to WNBC. She was 65 years old. >> Read more trending news Police said her body did not show obvious signs of trauma.  New York City Police Department officers responded to a call about a body floating in the river at 1:45 p.m., according to authorities. The body was found unconscious and unresponsive. WCBS, citing unnamed police sources, reported that Abdus-Salaam’s husband reported her missing earlier Wednesday. Related: Death of 1st female Muslim judge in U.S. considered ‘suspicious,’ police say In 2013, Abdus-Salaam made history as the first African-American woman appointed to the state’s highest court and the first ever female Muslim judge in the country. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who appointed Abdus-Salaam, issued a statement on her death: Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam was a trailblazing jurist whose life in public service was in pursuit of a more fair and more just New York for all.  As the first African-American woman to be appointed to the State’s Court of Appeals, she was a pioneer. Through her writings, her wisdom, and her unshakable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come.  I was proud to appoint her to the state’s highest court and am deeply saddened by her passing.  On behalf of all New Yorkers, I extend my deepest sympathies to her family, loved ones and colleagues during this trying and difficult time. The death is under investigation, and the exact cause will be determined by a medical examiner.
  • The Dames Point Bridge set to reopen after months of construction
    The Dames Point Bridge set to reopen after months of construction
    If you’re one of the many Jacksonville drivers who use the Dames Point Bridge to get to and from work every day, then surely you’re familiar with the ongoing construction project that’s been causing abnormally painful (to say the least) delays since the beginning of January. Well, after speaking with Florida Department of Transportation’s Hampton Ray, you won’t be suffering much longer. Ray says that by Friday the 28th, all lanes of the Dames Point Bridge will officially be open to traffic.  But that doesn’t mean construction is completely done. Ray tells WOKV there will still be bridge maintenance operations taking place underneath the bridge at water level, but it will not affect motorists.
  • Jaguars release finalized 2017 preseason schedule
    Jaguars release finalized 2017 preseason schedule
    If you're a hardcore Jacksonville Jaguars fan, you'll want to keep week nights open.   The team has announced the official times and dates for their preseason games and all of them land on Thursday nights in August:   Preseason Game 1:       at New England Patriots (away)                                                Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 7:30 pm ET   Preseason Game 2:       vs. Tampa Bay Buccanneers (home)                                                  Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET on ESPN   Preseason Game 3:        vs. Carolina Panthers (home)                                                 Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 7:30 pm ET   Preseason Game 4:        at Atlanta Falcons (away)                                               Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 7:00 pm ET
  • Fox News ends relationship with Bill O’Reilly, O’Reilly responds
    Fox News ends relationship with Bill O’Reilly, O’Reilly responds
    Fox News has cut ties to “The O'Reilly Factor” host Bill O'Reilly, 21st Century Fox confirmed in a statement Wednesday. >> Read more trending news “After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the statement said. The news comes after multiple allegations emerged that O'Reilly has sexually harassed and verbally abused female employees. Related: Bill O'Reilly announces vacation amid scandal; report claims he may not return to show The New York Times reported Marc E. Kasowitz, an attorney for O’Reilly, issued the following statement Tuesday as reports emerged that he may lose his job: Bill O’Reilly has been subjected to a brutal campaign of character assassination that is unprecedented in post-McCarthyist America. This law firm has uncovered evidence that the smear campaign is being orchestrated by far-left organizations bent on destroying O’Reilly for political and financial reasons. That evidence will be put forth shortly, and it is irrefutable. The Times reported on April 1 that about $13 million has been paid out to a total of five women who have accused O’Reilly of sexual harassment. In the fallout, The Associated Press reported that about 60 sponsors had withdrawn advertisements for “The O'Reilly Factor.” NPR reported that “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host Tucker Carlson will replace O’Reilly’s 8 p.m. show slot.  O’Reilly was set to return to the show this coming Monday, following an already scheduled vacation. An internal memo was sent to Fox News Channel employees Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. We’d like to address questions about Bill O’Reilly’s future at Fox News. After a thorough and careful review of allegations against him, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Mr. O’Reilly will not return to the Fox News Channel. This decision follows an extensive review done in collaboration with outside counsel. By ratings standards, Bill O’Reilly is one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news. In fact, his success by any measure is indisputable. Fox News has demonstrated again and again the strength of its talent bench. We have full confidence that the network will continue to be a powerhouse in cable news. Lastly, and most importantly, we want to underscore our consistent commitment to fostering a work environment built on the values of trust and respect. The letter was signed by Fox News Channel Chairman Rupert Murdoch, 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch and 21st Century Fox Co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch. Hours later, O’Reilly released a statement, maintaining that the accusations of sexual harassment are “unfounded.” Over the past 20 years at Fox News, I have been extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history, which has consistently informed and entertained millions of Americans and significantly contributed to building Fox into the dominant news network in television. It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today. I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel.
