WATCH: Adam Levine shares emotional tribute to Christina Grimmie on 'The Voice'
WATCH: Adam Levine shares emotional tribute to Christina Grimmie on 'The Voice'

WATCH: Adam Levine shares emotional tribute to Christina Grimmie on 'The Voice'
Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 10: Singer Christina Grimmie performs in concert at Irving Plaza on March 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

WATCH: Adam Levine shares emotional tribute to Christina Grimmie on 'The Voice'

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Adam Levine will always miss his mentee Christina Grimmie.

On Tuesday night, Levine and his current team on “The Voice,” Jesse Larson, Lilli Passero and Mark Isaiah, performed the Beatles hit “Hey Jude” in Grimmie’s honor.

>> Watch the video here

Before taking the stage, Levine addressed Grimmie’s parents and brother Marcus in the audience.

“I loved her so much,” he started. “I miss her. It’s unfair that’s she’s not here. And, we’re going to sing her a little song tonight and I am going to sing every word to her in her honor. Thank you guys for being here. Christina, we love you.”

>> Read more trending news

Team Adam then took the stage for a stunning and emotional performance. By the end of the performance, the audience and fellow coaches were on their feet applauding the number.

After the performance, Levine and host Carson Daly announced a new foundation that has been set up in her honor.

The foundation will work to provide assistance – both emotional and financial – for families and individuals who suffer from the devastating effects of gun violence and will support families facing breast cancer diagnosis.

Grimmie was killed in June 2016 after a man approached her after a concert in Orlando, Florida, and shot her. She was 22 years old. Levine was her coach on season 6 of “The Voice” and reportedly paid for her funeral.

The Latest News Headlines

  • 7 things to know now: Tax cuts proposed; NFL draft; Coulter canceled; Cosby, daughter speak out
    7 things to know now: Tax cuts proposed; NFL draft; Coulter canceled; Cosby, daughter speak out
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. More money: United Airlines has raised the limit on payments to customers who agree to give up their seat on overbooked flights. The airline says it will pay up to $10,000 for the inconvenience. The airline announced the new limit, along with other changes in the way customers are compensated, after a video of a man being violently dragged from a United flight went viral. 2. Coulter speech canceled: Conservative author and commentator Ann Coulter’s speech at the University of California, Berkeley, that was set for Thursday, has officially been canceled. Coulter was to give a speech at the school, but threats of violence led UC, Berkeley officials to cancel the event. Coulter said she may still show up on campus on Thursday, to “say hello.” 3. Tax cuts proposed: President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed a drastic cut in taxes for U.S.businesses and a simpler tax code for the average taxpayer. The plan calls for the tax on businesses to be cut from 35 percent to 15 percent, and for the standard deduction for individuals to be doubled, among other changes to the tax code. 4. NFL draft: The 2017 NFL draft – the process where college football players are selected to play for NFL teams -- starts on Thursday night. The Cleveland Browns will have the first pick in this year’s draft, which will be held in Philadelphia. The draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. The second and third rounds are at 7 p.m. ET Friday, and the final fourth through seventh rounds will start on Saturday at noon ET. 5. El Chapo act: Sen. Ted Cruz, (R-Texas), is proposing to pay for President Trump’s border wall with funds seized from drug lords such as Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman. Cruz told Tucker Carlson on Fox News Wednesday that “there’s a justice” to using funds seized from drug cartels to build the wall. On Monday, Cruz introduced the Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order (EL CHAPO) Act. The act would allow federal prosecutors to seize $14 billion in drug profits from Guzman, and to use that money to pay for the wall Trump promised during his campaign for president. And one more Bill Cosby and his daughter both spoke out on Wednesday, a few weeks before the comedian’s sex assault trial is set to begin. Cosby talked about missing his career and working on new material he hopes to use when the trial is over. His daughter, Erin, released a letter saying her father 'loves and respects women.' Erin Cosby wrote, 'We live in a scandalous country where the more sexualized and provocative the story, the more attention it gets. If enough people think you are a bad person, you are branded a bad person and the media just reinforces that. My dad, like anyone in this country, deserves to be treated fairly under the law.'In case you missed it Admit it. We’ve all done this at one time or another.
  • Florida Constitution Revision Commission meets today at FSCJ
    Florida Constitution Revision Commission meets today at FSCJ
    It's about the power of an idea. That's really all you need to change Florida's Constitution, but those who don't speak now will have to wait until the year 2037. Anyone with such ideas can share them with the state Constitution Revision Commission when it meets at 11 this morning inside the FSCJ Kent Auditorium. CRC Chairman Carlos Beruff says this is the only way - other than through legislation and petitions - for the public to alter the Florida Constitution, but it's an opportunity that only comes around every 20 years. 'One person can come in front of our committee with an idea that could be implemented and put on a ballot,' Beruff added. Beruff and the other 36 members are currently on a statewide listening tour, trying to gather as much public input as possible. The CRC plans to turn ideas from these sessions into constitutional amendments you would vote on in the November 2018 general election. Any such amendments would need a 60% vote or higher to pass. This is the sixth public session so far since forming last month, the first of which is in the Bold City. Two more are scheduled for next month in Panama City and Ft. Myers. Beruff - who challenged for Florida Senator Marco Rubio's seat during the Republican primary process - expects there to be at least one more listening session in the Jacksonville area this year, likely sometime in the fall. Beruff tells WOKV he's heard a wide variety of ideas so far, but didn't want to say if anything he's heard would sound to him like a good idea to put on the ballot, especially since there's still more listening sessions scheduled. 'I'd rather keep an open mind,' Beruff added. 'I find I learn more by keeping my mouth shut and my ears open.' You can also click here to learn more about the CRC, including submitting a proposal online.
  • 11-year-old boy reported missing out of Normandy area
    11-year-old boy reported missing out of Normandy area
    An 11-year-old boy is missing out of the Normandy area.  The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said James Morgan, Jr. left his Westside home around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to hang out in the neighborhood and never returned. Police said the boy was last seen in the 8500 block of Country Creek Boulevard. wearing black pants and a blue shirt. He’s described as 4 feet and 10 inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes.  He’s believed to be on his green and black BMX style bicycle.  The 11-year-old is known to frequent the Breakers Trailer Park and areas surrounding the 9100 block of Normandy Boulevard. If you have any information about James’ whereabouts, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.
  • Veteran, soldier boyfriend accused of shooting, killing therapy dog on video
    Veteran, soldier boyfriend accused of shooting, killing therapy dog on video
    A North Carolina Army veteran and her soldier boyfriend are facing animal cruelty charges after they allegedly tied her PTSD therapy dog to a tree and filmed themselves shooting and killing the animal. According to the Fayetteville Observer, Marinna Rollins, 23, and Jarren Heng, 25, laughed on video as they shot Rollins' dog, Cam, with a rifle, said Cumberland County District Attorney Clark Reaves. >> Read more trending news Rollins shot Cam, previously named Huey, in the head before firing at him multiple times, the arrest warrant said. Heng also shot the dog on video, the Observer reported. Rollins, who retired from the Army earlier this year for medical reasons, implied in an April 17 Facebook post that she had found a new home for Cam, the Observer reported. 'Sad he has to go, but he will be much happier where he is heading off to,' she wrote, to which Heng replied, 'He's gonna have such a great new life,' according to the Observer. Bail was set for $25,000 each for the pair. Read more here.
  • 1 year after his murder, parishioners gather to remember beloved St. Augustine priest
    1 year after his murder, parishioners gather to remember beloved St. Augustine priest
    A beloved priest who was murdered last year was remembered for the lives he touched, and the impact he left behind.For over a year now, Action News Jax has followed the missing person-turned-murder case of Father Rene Robert and his accused killer, Steven Murray. Murder Suspect in Father Rene's case still locked up in Ga. no new court dates set for suspect Steven Murray. pic.twitter.com/s9vkaXsRVr— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) April 26, 2017 ‘Lying, cheating and stealing': Corrine Brown's trial begins in Jacksonville Services set to begin 1 year after #fatherrene's funeral happened following his tragic murder. pic.twitter.com/x2W2Bm4d4r— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) April 26, 2017 On Wednesday, the first anniversary of Father Rene’s funeral, the people he touched honored him with a Memorial Mass at St. Augustine’s San Sebastian Catholic Church, where he served.Both parishioners and longtime friends like Father Jim O’Neal paid their respects.“He had that Franciscan spirit about him, simplicity, care and love for people,” Father Jim said.In a Georgia jail, Father Rene’s suspected killer, Murray, waits for another day in court. The beloved priest took Murray in and helped him. Burke County, Georgia, is where deputies say Murray allegedly dumped Father Rene’s body after shooting and killing him last April.Last July, we first told you about a legal document filed about 20 years before Father Rene’s death. The document says Father Rene agreed that if someone were to kill him, that person wouldn’t be put to death. It also stated family members are to present the document during a trial for consideration during sentencing. Documentary crew in attendance, working on a film about the father Rene tragedy. pic.twitter.com/kjWiRIbKzi— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) April 26, 2017 Attorney discusses friendship between Hernandez, fellow prisoner Service opens with Amazing Grace. pic.twitter.com/xUDin31zkn— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) April 26, 2017 Action News Jax respectfully asked Father Rene’s parishioners for their reaction to this decision.“I’m in total agreement with [Father Rene],” Father Jim said.“I don’t want to give my own thoughts. I’m not a priest, I think a little different than priests do,” parishioner Bob Grimaldi said.Wednesday, Action News Jax spoke with investigators in Georgia. Officials tell us a court date for Murray is not set yet. Remembering Father Rene. What parishioners did to mark 1 yr after his funeral+the latest on his murder investigation pic.twitter.com/4OwZz9WYjL— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) April 27, 2017
The Latest News Videos

