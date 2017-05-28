A major crash at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday sent a race car airborne, careening out of control, before landing in pieces on the track.

The drivers of the two cars involved, Jay Howard and Scott Dixon, were fine, but the violent smash-up caused moments of panic in the pits and in the stands.

Horrified crew members and spectators gasped as Howard lost control, slamming into Dixon’s car, which exploded as it collided with the barrier.

Dixon credited safety protocols for the lack of injuries.

The race was halted for almost 20 minutes as crews cleaned up the track.

In the end, Takuma Sato of Japan won the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

The Associated Press contributed to this report