WATCH: Melissa McCarthy's Spicer, Baldwin's Trump get spicy on 'SNL'

"Saturday Night Live" fans knew that host Melissa McCarthy would spice up the comedy show as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in this week's highly anticipated episode. She didn't disappoint, turning up the heat with Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump in a fiery viral moment.

In the sketch, which began with Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant) briefing reporters before McCarthy's Spicer sprang from the bushes, pushed his colleague out of the way and took over the podium to defend Trump.

"If he's crazy, he's crazy like a fox with mental problems," McCarthy-as-Spicer told a reporter who asked whether Trump was "unhinged."

"Spicey" then addressed a follow-up question about the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the status of the Russia investigation.

“Trump is innocent," McCarthy's Spicer said. "How do we know? Because he told us so. Period. Then he hired lawyers to agree with him, and they’re going to prove it with a certified letter, which you know is the truth because it costs an extra $2 to have it certified.”

After explaining Comey's firing with Russian dolls, McCarthy-as-Spicer flew into a rage, throwing a pillar into the crowd when asked whether he was surprised that Trump didn't fire him before Comey.

But what upset "Spicey" even more was the suggestion that Trump hadn't been honest with him. The press secretary then took his motorized podium on a road trip to find the president, who was at his New Jersey golf club.

"Have you ever told me to say things that aren't true?" McCarthy's Spicer asked Baldwin's Trump, who replied, "Only since you started working here."

"Trump" then tried to ease his employee's fears with an unusual request.

"Kiss me," Baldwin's Trump said, embracing "Spicey." "I'm famous; it's OK."

"It this like 'The Godfather,' where you kiss me and no one ever sees me again?" McCarthy's Spicer asked.

"Yes," Baldwin-as-Trump replied before the two shared an epic lip-lock.

Baldwin's Trump also appeared in the show's cold open, a parody of the real Trump's interview with NBC News' Lester Holt (Michael Che). In the sketch, Che's Holt is shocked when Baldwin-as-Trump admits to firing Comey because of the Russia probe.

"But that's obstruction of justice," Che-as-Holt said, to which "Trump" replied, "Sure, OK."

"Wait, so did I get him? Is this all over?" Che's Holt asked.

The bit also featured House Speaker Paul Ryan (Mikey Day) serving the president two scoops of ice cream.

The president later insisted that he's nothing like former President Richard Nixon.

"I am not a crook, OK? Plus, I bet Nixon only got one scoop of ice cream for dessert, but I get two scoops," "Trump" said.

