WWE ring ‘collapses’ during match

A pro wrestling match on WWE Live gave fans a better show than they expected when Braun Strowman and the Big Show faced off.
As Big Show climbed the ropes for a superplex, bringing down his opponent, the maneuver brought down more than just the pro wrestlers, it also brought down the ring in an apparent collapse, SB Nation reported.
THIS. JUST. HAPPENED! #Raw @BraunStrowman @WWETheBigShow pic.twitter.com/d778FsBeXR— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017
The impact of two colossal Superstars leads to one INSANE ring collapse in our main event! @BraunStrowman @WWETheBigShow #RAW pic.twitter.com/bb1WvDRXGZ— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017
The referee apparently fell from the ring, but was able to talk about the match shortly afterward.
EXCLUSIVE: "They went to the top rope, and the next thing I know I'm tumbling out of the ring..." - Referee John Cone on #Raw's main event! pic.twitter.com/Edx1CalhJv— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017
