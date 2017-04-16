April the giraffe fans, here's how you can help name the new calf

April the giraffe's long-awaited calf is finally here – but he doesn't have a name.

That's where her throngs of fans come in.

The home of the proud mama, Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, is holding a contest to name the new baby boy, born Saturday morning as 1.2 million viewers watched via livestream after months of anticipation.

To enter the contest, visit NameAprilsCalf.com. Votes are $1 each for a minimum of five votes.

"For about 10 days, you can vote on any name or names you choose for April's new calf," the website says. "You even get to decide your own spelling. Come back and vote as many times as you'd like."

After the initial voting period, the park will reveal the top 10 names and hold another vote to determine the winner.

The money will benefit giraffe conservation efforts, Ava's Little Heroes and Animal Adventure Park, the site says. Learn more here.

The park said it will livestream April and her calf through Thursday.

