A baby who nearly lost his life three times to an infection is learning how to fight his illness thanks to his mom and grandpa.

Three members of the same family in Woolridge, Illinois, are battling life-threatening illnesses, ABC News reports.

Grandfather Jim Mandros learned months ago that his brain cancer had returned after 10 years.

A few months later, doctors performed an MRI on mom Lucy Eliopulos on Oct. 28, one day after giving birth to her son, after she experienced double vision. She was diagnosed with astrocytoma.

Baby George was admitted to the same hospital shortly after his birth for treatment when a cold took a bad turn. He was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS.

“I made a deal with God,” Mandros told WSL-TV. “If he gets my daughter and grandson through this, I’ll raise a lot of money and fight this.”

Eliopulos underwent brain surgery and several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation just a few floors away from where George was fighting infections.

Her husband, Zack, worked from home so he could be at the hospital around-the-clock. They also received support from their family who adopted the motto, “No one fights alone.”

George has recovered after spending two months of his life in and out of the hospital.

“He’s finished his rehab and is now enjoying time with his family at home,” Dr. Astha Sharma told ABC News.

Mandros and Eliopulos are continuing to battle cancer. They have the same neurosurgeon, oncologist and radiologist.

“I’m very happy that George is home with us because that was the hardest part for us,” said Eliopulos. “As far as the cancer goes, my dad and I both have to get follow-up scans and I’m hoping we’ll never have to go through this again.”

The family started a GoFundMe page.