Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart shares first photo of second child

Kidnapping survivor and activist Elizabeth Smart shared the first image of her second child on Easter Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

In the picture, Smart’s 2-year-old daughter, Chloe, is snuggled up with her baby brother.

“These two make my Easter perfect!#soinlove #happyeaster #sundaysareforfamily #blessed #bigthingsinlittlepackages,” Smart wrote.

Elizabeth Smart was the young girl we hoped would return home safely, now we forget she has 2 young ones of her own: https://t.co/oaFGYfDyLv pic.twitter.com/mGSTIsIDd1 — E! News (@enews) April 17, 2017

According to People magazine, Smart was due to give birth on April 2, but it has not been confirmed if she gave birth that day. The baby boy’s name has not been revealed.

Smart was kidnapped from her home in 2002 by Brian David Mitchell and was held captive by Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Barzee, for nine months before her rescue in 2003. Since the abduction, Smart has worked as a motivational speaker and has been a contributor to “Crime Watch Daily.”

Smart married Matthew Gilmour in Hawaii in 2012 and welcomed daughter Chloe in February 2015.

Smart posted a photo earlier Sunday of her daughter participating in an Easter egg hunt.

Smart set her Instagram account to private on Monday afternoon.