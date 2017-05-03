PHOTO: Teacher finishes lesson plans while in labor

A teacher in Burleson, Texas, is being praised for completing her lesson plans while she was in labor.

Photographer Andrea McDonald of Rooted in Love Photography captured pictures of educator Jennifer Pope finishing up her lesson plans before handing them off to her husband, who was to deliver them to a substitute teacher in the parking lot.

She posted the photo to Facebook, along with some words of admiration.

“This post is about showing the dedication of a teacher,” wrote McDonald, who was a teacher for many years. “No lie, she gave birth less than an hour later.”

The photo quickly went viral, getting more than 21,000 likes and 7,000 shares.

Many people commented about their appreciation for teachers.

“I once went dumpster diving for a missing retainer a student accidentally threw away. You would be amazed at what a teacher will do for her students!” Jenni Picard wrote on Facebook.

“Been there! I did my final grades between contractions. Way to go! You are amazing!” wrote Tabitha Benter.

McDonald said Pope’s husband is also a teacher.

“Teachers love their students as their own. Even in labor and when they’re home sick, they care,” McDonald told parenting site Scary Mommy.