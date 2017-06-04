Listen Live
Lifestyles
Boy saves little sister after spotting cancerous lump while wrestling
Close

Photo Credit: Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Chemotherapy drug  drip is pictured here.  A young British girl received chemo treatments in the US after her brother noticed a growth in her throat that turned out to be a rare form of cancer. The family credits the young boy with saving his little sister’s life.

By: Hot Topics
Photo Credit: Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

A British family is asking for help after their son spotted a lump in his sister’s throat that changed their lives forever.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, 11-year-old Aaron East was playing with his 7-year-old sister, Amy, at their home in Essex, England when he noticed a growth in the back of her throat.

He called for his mom, Carly East, 31, who immediately knew something was wrong.

“It was no normal lump it could only be described as a tumor. Panic set in…” the family wrote on their GoFundMe page.

East took her daughter to the hospital, where doctors performed a biopsy. A week later, the family got the devastating news.

Amy had a rare form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma.

The girl is now undergoing chemotherapy treatments. The family is planning to travel to the U.S. so Amy can receive a specialized form of radiation therapy.

The family says Carly had to quit her job to take care of Amy, which has left them under financial strain.

They started a GoFundMe page to help with travel costs and raised enough money to travel to the U.S. for treatment.

Amy expressed her gratitude in a heartwarming video posted to her Facebook page, Amy’s Angels.

Any additional money raised will go towards pediatric cancer research.

The family says the chemotherapy treatments have left Amy feeling weak, tired, and in pain. But, despite it all, she’s staying positive.

“Above all that, there was a smile. The biggest smile you have seen. Because Amy is now officially kicking cancer’s (butt)!!” the family wrote on Facebook.

You can donate to the family fund here.

 

 

