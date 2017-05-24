Listen Live
Lifestyles
Bride wears gown in stunning underwater photo shoot
Close

Bride wears gown in stunning underwater photo shoot

Bride wears gown in stunning underwater photo shoot
Photo Credit: stock_colors/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Stock image of a woman wearing a wedding dress underwater.

Bride wears gown in stunning underwater photo shoot

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: stock_colors/Getty Images/iStockphoto

WASHINGTON -  A newlywed in the nation's capital really made a splash with a photo shoot to mark her special day.

Nicole Hardesty, 30, told WUSA that she is a competitive swimmer, so it felt natural for her to pose underwater while wearing a wedding dress.

Her grandmother, who spent four weeks making her blue wedding dress, did not approve of Hardesty taking her creation underwater, WUSA reported, so Hardesty wore her reception gown instead for the photo shoot.

Hardesty told WUSA that she wanted to "look like a mermaid."

The dress used in the photo shoot will not hang in a closet. Hardesty told WUSA that the dress will be professionally cleaned and donated to Forever Angels of Virginia, a charity that makes gowns for infants who die due to miscarriage, stillbirth or other causes.

The Latest News Headlines

  • School staff members fired after being caught on camera fighting in classroom
    School staff members fired after being caught on camera fighting in classroom
    A teacher and a paraprofessional who were caught on camera fighting in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School on Friday have been fired. Video shows at least two students trying to break up the fight, but it didn’t work. Another staff member had to intervene to stop the two adults from punching each other. >> Read more trending news “I mean that’s not a good example in front of kids. That was just bad,” parent Valerie Stewart said. “We send our kids to school to learn, for an education, not to sit there and witness a fight between two adults.” School officials are investigating why the fight broke out. “I really couldn’t believe it. Like I thought it was kids fighting and then found out it was teachers. It was just bad,” student Madison Hall said. The school sent a letter home to parents Monday telling them that two staff members were “engaged in a physical altercation that caused a major disturbance in a classroom.” The letter assured parents that both adults will face appropriate discipline. School officials declined an on-camera interview while the investigation is open, but sent a statement that said, “The interaction and conduct in the video is completely unacceptable and contrary to our district’s tenets and core principles. Those staff members that participated in the conduct have been removed from the learning environment.” On Tuesday, the staff members were still employed by the school district but removed from the classroom because the school is a public entity, and by law, employees can keep their jobs pending the outcome of an investigation. By Wednesday, the teacher and paraprofessional had been fired. School officials said both staff members have been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in a public place.
  • Manchester attack: What we know about suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi 
    Manchester attack: What we know about suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi 
    British authorities on Tuesday identified the suicide bomber believed to have blown himself up outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. >> Read more trending news Greater Manchester police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed Abedi’s identity Tuesday but declined to comment further, citing the need for the coroner to confirm the identity. Authorities said Abedi detonated a suicide bomb near one of the entrances to the Manchester Arena on Monday, just after an Ariana Grande concert wrapped up. The attack killed 22 people and injured 59 others, officials said. Here’s what we know: Abedi was a British man of Libyan origin who was born in 1994, Politico Europe reported. His parents were emigrants who settled in England and later moved back to Libya, The Telegraph reported. He was the second youngest of four children. Police were warned about Abedi’s “extreme and violent views” several years before Monday’s deadly bombing, according to BBC News. A Muslim community worker, who was not identified, told the news station that two people who knew Abedi from college called police separately to warn authorities that “he was supporting terrorism.” The community worker told BBC News that the calls were made about five years ago after Abedi said, among other things, that “being a suicide bomber was OK.” Police declined to comment on the claim. Abedi’s “links with ISIS are proven,” France’s Interior Minister said Wednesday, according to Politico Europe. He traveled to Libya before Monday’s attack and had links with the Islamic State group, Politico Europe reported, citing French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb. “Today, we only know what British investigators have told us – someone of British nationality, of Libyan origin, who suddenly after a trip to Libya, then probably to Syria, becomes radicalized and decides to carry out this attack,” Collomb told BFMTV. Abedi lived at a home 3.5 miles from Manchester Arena, according to The New York Times. A law enforcement official told the newspaper that Abedi's ID was found at the scene of the bombing. Police arrested two of Abedi's brothers and his father in the aftermath of the attack, according to multiple reports. Anti-terrorism officials in Libya told The Associated Press that Abedi’s father, Ramadan Abedi, was arrested Wednesday for interrogation. One of Salman Abedi’s brothers, Hashim, was arrested Tuesday in Libya on suspicion of having links with the Islamic State group, according to BBC News. Another of Salman Abedi’s brothers, Ismail, was arrested Tuesday in Manchester.
  • Stormy day ahead for NE Florida; Tornado Watch in some counties until 6pm 
    Stormy day ahead for NE Florida; Tornado Watch in some counties until 6pm 
    Buckle up.  Today is going to be the peak of our storm system as a large and powerful upper level disturbance moves across the area, triggering bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms.  A Tornado Watch had been issued until 6pm for all counties in the NE Florida area, but it is now only in effect for Duval, Baker, and Nassau counties. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Clay and St. Johns counties through 11 PM.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says this is a dynamic storm system and there is at least some threat for severe weather.  LISTEN:  MIKE BURESH WEATHER PODCAST “We’re going to see a lot of cloud cover today and that stops us from heating up a whole lot, but still we have a very dynamic storm system, there’s a lot of wind energy, and that all adds up to the possibility of at least some severe weather.  The main threat being hail, high winds, and even isolated tornadoes right into this evening”, said Buresh.  One thing that is more certain is heavy rain, possibly several inches in localized area, by tonight. We may have localized flood warnings issued.   Thankfully, we clear out and turn less humid by Thursday and into the long holiday weekend.  Our next chance for rain won’t come until Monday but it’s a low chance for rain/storms.   FIVE DAY FORECAST:  WARM, DRY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AHEAD
  • Kitten rescued from top of Dames Point Bridge by construction crew
    Kitten rescued from top of Dames Point Bridge by construction crew
    He was found alone at the top of the Dames Point Bridge.   A 5-week-old kitten is now safe in the care of the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) thanks to two construction workers.   On Sunday, May 21st, Arthur Earley and Jose Rosario were working at the top of the Dames Point, when they heard a kitten cry. They stopped working and eventually found a tiny kitten, huddled behind a large piece of concrete.   They were able to grab the kitten and pull him to safety, offering up their own water and snacks.   A veterinarian with JHS found the kitten needed to gain weight, but is otherwise healthy.   The kitten, now named Dames Point, is currently in a foster home, gaining weight, before he can return to JHS for adoption.
  • Ariana Grande cancels tour stops following Manchester explosion
    Ariana Grande cancels tour stops following Manchester explosion
    Days after an explosion near Manchester Arena killed 22 and injured 64 others, Ariana Grande has suspended performances for her Dangerous Woman Tour through June 5. The Associated Press reported that the singer’s management team made the decision in wake of the bombing. >> Read more trending news TMZ reported that Grande’s management issued the following statement: “Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. “The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. “Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.” Grande is reportedly back in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, as she grapples with the incident that affected her fans. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source says the singer is “an absolute wreck” following the bombing.  Related: Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert “She cares more about her fans than anything,” the source said. The Associated Press reported that the father of  Salman Abedi, the 22-year-old man who police said detonated a suicide bomb Monday night at Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom, has been arrested in Libya. A spokesman for Libya’s anti-terrorism Special Deterrent force told The AP one of Abedi's brothers was detained in Libya Tuesday.
