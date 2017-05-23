Elderly man memorializes wife by continuing her blanket sewing charity

An elderly man is keeping his wife’s memory alive by sewing blankets for those in need.

“I just felt there was a need,” said Clayton Shelburne, 88, of Zionsville, Ind. “I enjoy doing it. If my wife was here, she would be happy I’m doing this too.”

For 10 years, Clayton and his wife, Delores, spent their free time making blankets to donate to different organizations in their area. She passed away in 2015, but Clayton has continued the tradition.

“She was a seamstress,” said Clayton. “I was never a seamstress. This is a new ballgame, because I was always an outside person.”

Clayton came up with the idea for the project after talking to his son, who is a police officer. He said police blankets go a long way to help comfort those in need.

“We could show up to a crash, and the weather could be like it is now, where it’s nice and cold, and that blanket will come in real handy when you wrap it around somebody in need,” said Sgt. Adrian Martin of the Zionsville Police Department.

Clayton spends some of his own money to make the blankets, but most of the money comes from friends, family and others who hear about the work and want to help.