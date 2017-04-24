Listen Live
Fashion & Style
Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo up for sale 
Close

Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo up for sale 

Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo up for sale 
Photo Credit: Cate Gillon/Getty Images
LONDON - NOVEMBER 23: A shopper peers in the window of the store Jimmy Choo on Bond Street on November 23, 2007 in London. (Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo up for sale 

By: Beth Sawicki, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Cate Gillon/Getty Images

Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is on the market.

The BBC reports the high-end shoe brand is seeking offers, but has not yet received any bids. 

Jimmy Choo believes a sale would “maximize ... value for its shareholders,” a company statement said Monday.

Right now, the British brand has a market value of nearly $900 million and operates more than 150 stores worldwide. 

According to Business Insider, its shares slumped last summer, but have since rebounded, increasing 35 percent over the last year.

JAB Holdings Inc., a long-term investment company, currently holds 68 percent of Jimmy Choo. While it is “supportive of the process,” it also said there is “no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer will be made.”

JAB Holdings, which also holds ownership in Krispy Kreme and Caribou Coffee, purchased Panera Bread earlier this month.

Jimmy Choo was co-founded in 1996 by former “Vogue” editor Tamara Mellon and Choo, who once worked for Princess Diana.

The brand received global attention after its shoes appeared in films “Sex and the City” and “The Devil Wears Prada.”

A single pair of Jimmy Choo shoes can sell for more than $1,000.

Gaye Gerard
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 30: View of the "Atlas " shoe worn by Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in the "Sex in the City Film" at the launch of the new Jimmy Choo boutique at Castlereagh Street on April 30, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Gaye Gerard/Getty Images for Jimmy Choo)
Close

Jimmy Choo

Photo Credit: Gaye Gerard
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 30: View of the "Atlas " shoe worn by Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in the "Sex in the City Film" at the launch of the new Jimmy Choo boutique at Castlereagh Street on April 30, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Gaye Gerard/Getty Images for Jimmy Choo)

Traditional retailers have faced recent tough times. Many iconic brands, from Bebe to Ralph Lauren, are closing stores and taking other drastic measures to stay afloat. Department stores, including Macy’sSears, and J.C. Penney, are shuttering mall locations nationwide. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett blamed the trend in part on the rise in popularity of e-commerce companies, such as Amazon.

Read More
The Latest News Headlines

  • First Coast Reps. divided after protest over gun control on House floor
    First Coast Reps. divided after protest over gun control on House floor
    Northeast Florida lawmakers have mixed opinions on how to move forward with gun control legislation, in the wake of a surprising sit-in protest on the House floor.  The call for common sense gun legislation is coming from both sides of the aisle in Congress following the mass shooting in Orlando, though the definition of common sense greatly varies between the left and the right.  Rep. Corrine Brown (D) is tired of her colleagues talking about gun violence without acting through policy.  “It’s just unbelievable that we’re going to have a moment of silent prayer and that’s it,” Brown told WOKV. “How many times are we going to do a moment of silent prayer and then nothing else?”  Led by civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), Democrats stayed on the House floor for more than 25 hours, demanding a vote on gun legislation. The proposed bill would have banned people on the no-fly list from buying a gun.  It was pointed out by Rep. Ander Crewnshaw (R) that the proposed legislation already failed in committee, and received bipartisan pushback.  “It was not appropriate to have a sit-in on the floor of the House about any issue they knew they couldn’t win,” Crewnshaw said. “(Democrats) had a process, they just ignored it, and used some out-of-school tactics.”  Crenshaw sights the motion to discharge, which would’ve brought the bill up for a full vote if Democrats would have secured 218 signatures.  Much like Crewnshaw, Rep. Ted Yoho (R) claims to be open to talking about gun reform. Yoho is open to finding more funding for mental health care and an evolved screening process.  Yoho would like some kind of warning system in place, in the event that anyone once legitimately on a watch list goes to buy a gun. He said he would be “open minded” to a bill proposed by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), which blocks anyone on a terrorist watch list from buying a gun but also puts in place an appeals process.  It is crucial for both Yoho and Crenshaw that some form of due process is in place for those who may be incorrectly placed on watch lists.  Democrats inside and out of the House posited the protest in the same vein as the civil rights protests in the 1960s. Many decades before #NoBillNoBreak existed, Lewis marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through Selma, Ala.   Yoho says aligning this most recent sit-in with the civil rights movement is “despicable.”  “To link this to the civil rights struggle cheapens that and is disrespectful to what the civil rights movement stood for,” Yoho said. “I think it was a very childish action on the part of the Democrats.”  Yoho, a member of the Republican House’s Freedom Caucus, qualifies his criticism of Democrats with disagreement in how Republican leadership handled the protest, as well.  Rep. Ron DeSantis (R) did not accept multiple invitations to comment on this story. 
  • What to expect as jury selection begins in the federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    What to expect as jury selection begins in the federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    Twelve jurors will decide the future of former Congresswoman Corrine Brown- and they’ll be selected from a group of 65 in a two-day process starting Monday.  Last July, Brown and her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons were indicted in a federal fraud case centered on the group “One Door For Education”- which prosecutors say Brown and others represented as a non-profit to solicit donations, but used the more than $800,000 they collected for personal expenses instead. Prosecutors say the trio used Brown’s position as a Congresswoman to promote the group and solicit donations, without One Door having ever been registered as a charity.  Simmons and third alleged co-conspirator, Carla Wiley, have previously pleaded guilty. Brown faces a total of 22 charges including mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and more. The jury must reach a unanimous decision in order to convict.  WOKV will be in the federal courthouse through the proceedings, which start Monday for two days of jury selection. The trial is slated to start Wednesday and expected to last two weeks.  Court records show the 65 people who have been summoned as prospective jurors have already been initially screened by the court for hardship. They have been randomly numbered, and that randomized list of names- and the corresponding juror number- has already been distributed to the attorneys for both sides.  Jury selection will begin with the judge outlining the nature of the case and questioning the prospective jurors. That process can include questions which have been submitted by the attorneys, at the judge’s discretion.  Federal court records show the US Attorney’s Office has submitted proposed instructions and questions for jury selection. The instructions include reinforcing that their decision should be based on evidence alone and not sympathy or prejudice for the defendant, explaining the burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt and not all possible doubt, how to consider the credibility of a witness, and the meaning of the various charges. The questions include whether the prospective jurors know anyone involved, have any issue with the nature of the charges, have ever been involved in legal proceedings in any capacity, have any impression of the federal government, have any bias against plea agreements, have any political views that could influence the verdict, and more.  After questioning, the panel will be excused while attorneys first raise any challenges “for cause”, and then issue “peremptory” strikes, which don’t have to have a cause. The defense has ten peremptory strikes, while the US Attorney’s Office has six, according to the court records.  Ultimately, twelve jurors will be seated through this process, which works down the list based on the randomly assigned juror numbers. The next two jurors on the list who weren’t seated on the panel will be slated as the alternates- with each side getting one peremptory challenge to exercise on the alternates.  WOKV will have comprehensive coverage through jury selection and the trial proceedings. Check back frequently at WOKV.com for updates.
  • What phrase does President Trump use most often?
    What phrase does President Trump use most often?
    While President Donald Trump seems never to be at a loss for words, both spoken and tweeted, a linguistics professor at Georgetown University says there is one phase that does seem to crop up in his public speaking more often than others.  “Believe me” is the most common two-word phrase the president has used in public in his almost 100-day administration, according to a story from CNN. The network asked Georgetown linguistics professor Jennifer Sclafani to study Trump’s remarks during the past three months. Sclafani said she found that Trump said “believe me” 26 times in speeches since his inauguration. 'Trump doesn't bother to get bogged down by details,' Sclafani told CNN after studying the president’s speech patterns. 'He presents himself as a visionary type of leader, focused solely on his vision for the future of the country.' Click here to read the entire story.
  • Arrest in Brooklyn park shooting of 11
    Arrest in Brooklyn park shooting of 11
    We're learning of an arrest in connection with the shooting of 11 people in a park party in Brooklyn. Jacksonville police arrested 22 year-old Toddrick Ashley Friday night.  He's charged with possession of a firearm by a convict. A pregnant woman's baby died and 11 people were hit by bullets at J.S. Johnson Park two Sunday's ago. A witness told police that Ashley pulled a gun from his waistband and fired several shots. Despite reports Friday night of police activity at the westside home where Ashley was arrested, police would only say at the time that they were working an ongoing investigation. The public was notified during a news conference at 11am Monday.  According to the Sheriff's Office inmate search, Ashley was admitted to the jail at 8:49pm Friday. 
  • Five arrested in Orange Park Mall brawl
    Five arrested in Orange Park Mall brawl
    Five people, including several juveniles, were arrested after a fight in the Orange Park Mall, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said. The fight was captured on video that has circulated on social media since Saturday. Clay County officials said about 30 juveniles were involved in the fight. A 20-year-old was arrested for resisting an officer without violence and trespassing after warning. A juvenile female was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and trespassing without warning, the sheriff's office reported. Three other juveniles were arrested and released to parents. They were charged with trespassing after warning and resisting an officer without violence, the sheriff's office said. The Orange Park Mall said it is working closely with law enforcement officials after the video surfaced on social media. The video, which has been shared on Facebook over 5,000 times, shows a group of girls striking a person who was lying on a couch. The fight happened in front a rue21 clothing store. A representative from the mall said the safety of shoppers, retailers and employees is its top priority. The mall is working with the Clay County Sheriff's Office while the department investigates the incident.
The Latest News Videos

