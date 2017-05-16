Start-up aims to elevate men’s fashion with RompHim rompers for men

A Chicago-based start-up has raised tens of thousands of dollars in support of its aim to diversify the male closet with its recently unveiled romper for men.

ACED Design launched a Kickstarter campaign Sunday for its RompHim collection.

For $95 -- $90 for the 200 people quick enough to snag an early bird RompHim – aspiring fashionistas can get one of RompHim’s three initial-offer styles. The male-friendly rompers come in red chambray, blue chambray and splatter paint cotton.

For an extra $100, fashion-forward patriots can get a red, white and blue, striped Fourth of July edition RompHim, with guaranteed delivery before the fireworks go off.

Just two days after ACED Design unveiled its rompers for men on Kickstarter, the company had raised more than four times its $10,000 goal, selling more than 400 RompHims and gaining the support of over 430 backers.

The RompHim is the result of a brainstorming session between four Chicago-based business school buddies, frustrated by the lack of male fashion that wasn’t “too corporate, too fratty, too ‘runway’ or too basic,” ACED Design said on its website.

“Why wasn’t there anything out there that allowed guys to be more stylish and fun without also sacrificing comfort, fit, and versatility?” designers wondered, according to ACED Design. “The more we thought about it, the more we realized that a romper hits all of these attributes – they can be dressed up or down and they’re unique, fashionable, and cool. But the one thing a romper didn’t have? A version for men. So we set out to fix that.”

ACED Design is offering the RompHim through Kickstarter until June 3, after which the company plans to move its storefront to its website.