Food & Cooking
Burger King introduces Lucky Charms milkshake to menu
Burger King introduces Lucky Charms milkshake to menu

Burger King introduces Lucky Charms milkshake to menu
Photo Credit: Dave Rowland/Getty Images
Burger King Restaurant signage in 2014. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

Burger King introduces Lucky Charms milkshake to menu

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Dave Rowland/Getty Images

MIAMI -  Burger King is adding another unique creation to its fast food menu.

Fortune reported that the burger chain introduced the Lucky Charms milkshake on Monday.

The limited-edition drink will have crushed pieces of Lucky Charms oat cereal, its famous marshmallows and vanilla soft serve. It will also include sweet syrup.

Related: 10,000 marshmallow-only Lucky Charms boxes up for grabs in giveaway

“Our guests can’t get enough of our cereal shakes, so we’ve extended the platform to include the Lucky Charms Shake,” Alex Macedo, president of Burger King North America, said in a news release. “The mashup of our velvety vanilla-flavored soft serve and one of America's classic breakfast cereals is something we think our guests are going to love.”

The treat will sell for $2.99 at participating locations. Burger King previously introduced a Froot Loops shake to its menu.

Business Wire
Burger King has introduced a new New Lucky Charms shake to its menu.
Burger King introduces Lucky Charms milkshake to menu

Photo Credit: Business Wire
Burger King has introduced a new New Lucky Charms shake to its menu.

