McDonald’s 20-year-old dipping sauce sells for almost $15,000 on Ebay 

A McDonald’s promotional Szechuan dipping sauce from 1998 just sold on eBay for a whopping $14,700.
The condiment, which came with a packet of wasabi sauce, was originally part of a publicity campaign for the animated Disney movie “Mulan.”
Interest in the Szechuan sauce shot up after it was mentioned on the Cartoon Network show “Rick and Morty.”
“I just bought a really old car. While cleaning it, I found a packet of this sauce,” the seller, identified on the site as mavericmedi, said in the description of the product.
“After watching the recent episode of ‘Rick and Morty,’ I went online to see if it was worth anything. Turns out it was.”
The cartoon prompted fans to ask McDonald’s to bring back the sauce, and at least one petition on Change.org has more than 35,000 signatures, Time reported.
@RickandMorty .@RickandMorty McNugga Lubba Dub Dub. 👀— McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 2, 2017
A McDonald’s spokesperson wouldn’t say whether the fast-food giant has any plans to bring back the sauce, but the company isn’t ruling it out, USA Today reported, especially since another “Mulan” film, this time a live version, is set for release next year.
