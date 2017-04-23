New ‘oldest person in world’ is 117, explains secret to longevity

Violet Mosse-Brown of Jamaica is officially the oldest living person in the world, at 117 years of age.
Mosse-Brown earned the title after the death of Emma Morano of Italy, who died earlier this week at 117 years, 137 days old.
Mosse-Brown has a simple secret to her longevity.
“Really and truly, when people ask what me eat and drink to live so long, I say to them that I eat everything, except pork and chicken, and I don’t drink rum and them things,” Mosse-Brown told the Jamaica Gleaner in a 2010 interview in honor of her 110th birthday.
Mosse-Brown was born in 1900 and still lives in the same house with family members. The home has been in their family for the past 200 years.
The world's oldest human is Jamaican Violet Brown, who was born on March 10, 1900. Congrats Violet. pic.twitter.com/AnjXdHK1Kz— Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) April 15, 2017
According to a biography posted by the Violet Mosse-Brown Foundation, started by her family, she was a sugarcane farmer for much of her life.
According to CNN, she is the last living subject of Queen Victoria from when many of the Caribbean islands were ruled by the British.
RIP Emma Morano, 117.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 15, 2017
The world's oldest person, born in 1899. What a life. pic.twitter.com/ViIQhLK1Hn
