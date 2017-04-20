Heart-warming video of military dad meeting baby girl for first time

A military dad finally got to meet his 4-month-old baby girl for the first time after returning from a 6-month deployment overseas.

Sgt. Scott Cartwright met 4-month-old Jacqueline Eloise at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, Monday as his troop returned home from Kuwait.

“It was overwhelming. I still haven’t wrapped my head around it yet,” Cartwright told WSYX.

He and his wife, Elizabeth Cartwright, have a 2-year-old daughter, Nora, whom they adopted when she was 7 months old.

They were surprised when Elizabeth learned she was pregnant just after Nora’s first birthday.

“We didn’t think we were able to have kids of our own,” Elizabeth Cartwright told ABC News.

Scott Cartwright watched Jacqueline’s arrival via Skype and anxiously awaited the day he’d get to meet her.

“Honestly, when I was over there, in my head I was like, ‘How could I possibly love somebody else as much as I love Nora?’ I was worried about this. I was talking to my team about this,” Scott told ABC News.

“But when I got to hold [Jacqueline] for the first time, and her and her mother have the exact same eyes, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I see now.’”

The family plans on catching up on some much-needed time together in the upcoming weeks.