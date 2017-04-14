Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets recalled

A popular form of homeopathic comfort for babies who are teething is being recalled.

All lots of Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets and Hyland’s Baby Nighttime Teething Tablets are being pulled because the Food and Drug Administration found that there are inconsistent amounts of belladonna alkaloids and that the amounts can be different than what is on the packaging.

The FDA said that the “effects of belladonna are unpredictable” posing a “serious health hazard” to kids.

The FDA told Standard Homeopathic Company, makers of the Hyland Teething Tablets, that, “There is no known safe dose or toxic dose of belladonna in children because of the many factors that affect it.”

Standard Homeopathic Company stopped producing and shipping the teething tablets in October, but they could still potentially be found in some stores.

Consumers who may still have the teething tablets in their homes are being told to throw them away.

Any questions should be directed to Standard Homeopathic Company by phone at 1-800-991-3376, Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time.