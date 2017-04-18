Military dad shows softer side, has tea party with daughter

A military dad is getting a lot of attention after showing his softer side in a touching photo shoot with his daughter.

Keven Porter is a U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor. His wife, Lizette Porter of Oceanside, California, told ABC News that the shoot was a total surprise to her husband, who at first was a bit hesitant to participate.

“My husband had no idea what was going to happen until we showed up to the shoot,” said Lizette. “He was hesitant at first but after a little talking I was able to convince him. He would do anything for Ashley.”

