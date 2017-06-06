Listen Live
Parenting
VIDEO: Florida mom lets snake bite baby to 'teach a lesson'
Close

VIDEO: Florida mom lets snake bite baby to 'teach a lesson'

VIDEO: Florida mom lets snake bite baby to 'teach a lesson'
Photo Credit: GlobalP/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Classical corn snake or red rat snake, Pantherophis guttatus (stock photo).

VIDEO: Florida mom lets snake bite baby to 'teach a lesson'

By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: GlobalP/Getty Images/iStockphoto

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. -  A Highlands County, Florida, mother is under fire after posting a video to Facebook that shows a rat snake biting her 1-year-old daughter. 

>> Watch the news report here

The mother said that she has “no regrets” after she let the snake intentionally bite the child several times, WFTS reports. 

"It had bitten me and my son and didn't leave a mark, several times," she said to WFTS. "So, I thought it was a good opportunity to introduce her without actually getting hurt."

>> Read more Floridoh! stories 

The Facebook video has been removed and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, according to WFTS. 

In the video the mother holds up a container with a rat snake inside and lets her daughter reach toward the snake. You can hear the daughter flinch and cry each time the snake strikes her. 

>> Read more trending news

The mother said her daughter was not hurt because the snake has teeth “too small to actually puncture the skin,” WFTS reports. Her intention was to teach her child a “valuable lesson” on how to handle reptiles, she said to WFTS. 

Read more here.

Close

VIDEO: Florida mom lets snake bite baby to 'teach a lesson'

