Dog that calls storm drain home concerns neighbors

Residents are concerned about a dog that has been living in a storm drain in a Texas neighborhood for six months, fearing that animal control is not moving quickly enough to rescue the pup.

The dog, which has been named Cassie by neighbors, is a German shepherd mix that weighs 60 to 70 pounds, according to WFAA. Residents have filed numerous reports to Grand Prairie Animal Services about the dog. Recent heavy rains have raised fears for the dog's safety.

Grand Prairie Animal Services told WFAA that it is actively working to rescue the dog. It said the dog is not stuck in the sewer drain, but comes and goes and considers the drain its home. Attempts at catching the dog have failed, but one neighbor has built up enough trust to hand feed the dog. Animal Services is asking residents for patience as it works to move the dog to a better place.