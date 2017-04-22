Girl's tearful plea to find missing dog answered

The fraud trial against former Congresswoman Corrine Brown is scheduled to start in just over a week, and there could be some notable names called by prosecutors. The US Attorney’s Office has submitted 45 names as potential witnesses and Corrine Brown’s lawyer submitted 33 names. Among the people who will be called are Jacksonville politicians, political strategists, prominent attorneys, independent authority members and leaders, Brown’s daughter, among others. The list also includes Brown’s former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and the former head of One Door For Education Carla Wiley, both of whom have agreed to take plea deals for their part in this case, in exchange for helping prosecutors. Brown, Wiley, and Simmons are accused of collecting about $800,000 in donations to One Door, saying the money would be used for scholarships and other charitable purposes. The US Attorney’s Office says, in reality, the money went toward personal expenses of the three involved. Brown is facing various charges- aiding and abetting mail fraud, aiding and abetting wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, scheme to conceal material facts on financial disclosure forms, corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the IRS, and filing false income tax returns. Jury selection is slated to start April 24th, with the trial scheduled to begin April 26th. Brown intends to testify during the trial. United States’ witness list: 1. Shawn Batsch, IRS-CI 2. Dawn Goldberg, IRS 3. Kimberly Henderson, FBI 4. Tracy Lane, IRS 5. Vanessa Stelly, FBI 6. Carolyn Chatman 7. Linda Foster 8. Reginald Gaffney 9. Nathaniel Glover 10. April Green 11. Eurmon Hervey 12. Charles McCormick 13. Ju’Coby Pittman 14. Doug Shackelford 15. Dawn Smith 16. Stanley Twiggs 17. Dawn Wright 18. John Baker 19. Robert Birnbaum 20. Stephen Bittel 21. Tandy Bondi 22. Edward Burr 23. Husein Cumber 24. Jack Hanania 25. Marva Brown Johnson 26. Gasper Lazzara 27. Richard Lipsky 28. Eugene Ludwig 29. Don Miller 30. Steve Pajcic 31. John Picerne 32. Robert Picerne 33. Kent Stermon 34. Michael Ward 35. Susan Wiles 36. Jessica Wynne 37. Voncier Alexander 38. Ingrid Burch 39. Tasha Cole 40. Siottis Jackson 41. Lavern Kelly 42. Brad Mims 43. Shantrel Brown 44. Elias Simmons 45. Carla Wiley Corrine Brown witness list: 1. Martin Luther King III 2. The Honorable Bennie Thompson 3. Geraldine Centeno 4. Peter Mikon 5. Julia Wilson 6. Rontel Batie 7. The Honorable Marcia Fudge 8. Patrick Lewis 9. Jackie Gray 10. Helen Sachs 12. Lavern Kelly 13. Tonia Bell 14. Ju’Coby Pittman 15. Jimmy R. Jenkins 16. Brenda Simmons 17. The Honorable Jeff Triplett 18. John Delaney 19. The Honorable Sheila Jackson Lee 20. Bruce Marks 21. Nick Martinelli 22. Clint Brown 23. Barbara Skinner 24. Genesis Robinson 25. Cathy Gass 26. St. Elmo Crawford 27. James Sampson 28. Jesse Jackson 29. Roslyn Burrough 30. Hector Alcalde 31. Ava Parker 32. Mary Adams 33. Elias “Ronnie” Simmons
