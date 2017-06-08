Nearly 200 at-risk dogs and cats have been flown to the Pacific Northwest so they can find forever homes.

The animals were saved from overcrowded California and Texas shelters that planned to euthanize the dogs.

Most shelters in Washington state have a no-kill policy.

A total of 103 dogs on a flight Wednesday into Paine Field in Snohomish County. They were then taken to shelters, including the Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County, the Kitsap Humane Society and the Seattle Humane Society.

Another 100 or so cats arrived Thursday afternoon from Dallas. Now, the goal is to find the animals homes where they can spend the rest of their lives.

The animals were flown to Washington with the help of Wings of Rescue, GreaterGood and Freekibble,

“Most of these dogs and cats won’t survive if they don’t make this flight,” Freekibble wrote on its Facebook page.

Wings of Rescue is an alternative to a traditional shelter system. The organization has the lives of more than 20,000 animals and flew 400 animals just this week.

Video of a rescue at Boeing Field, from Wings of Rescue, can be seen below.