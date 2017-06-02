Listen Live
Pets
Troopers rescue dog stuck in tree
Close

Troopers rescue dog stuck in tree

Troopers rescue dog stuck in tree
Photo Credit: Kentucky State Patrol
Rocco the dog

Troopers rescue dog stuck in tree

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Kentucky State Patrol

SALEM, Ky. -  A dachshund hunting for groundhogs ended up getting stuck in a tree.

Fortunately for Rocco and his owner, two Kentucky State Police troopers were nearby and came to his rescue. The incident was captured on the agency's Facebook page.

Sergeant Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan were off-duty, mowing a cemetery Thursday when they heard a dog barking. After searching for several minutes in a wooded area adjacent to the cemetery, they stumbled upon Rocco, whose head was poking out of the trunk of a tree.

Troopers said the dog followed a groundhog hole and ended up getting stuck in the tree. The Salem Fire Department was called to assist in the rescue, which required cutting a portion of the tree.

The troopers reunited Rocco with his owner.

