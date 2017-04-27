Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
88°
H 94°
L 71°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
88°
Scattered Clouds
H 94° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 94° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    91°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 94° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 93° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Lifestyles
Stranger pays for disabled woman's groceries
Close

Stranger pays for disabled woman's groceries

Stranger pays for disabled woman's groceries
Photo Credit: fotofrog/Getty Images

Stranger pays for disabled woman's groceries

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: fotofrog/Getty Images

BETTENDORF, Iowa -  A woman who recently moved to an Iowa town experienced the generosity of locals firsthand.

Jill Zimmerman, 35, told The Des Moines Register that she moved to Bettendorf at the beginning of April. She was grocery shopping at Hy-Vee on April 18 when she realized at the checkout stand that she had forgotten her electronic benefit transfer, or EBT card. Zimmerman didn't have any other way to pay for her groceries.

The store manager offered to hold her groceries for her while she returned home to retrieve her EBT card but Zimmerman said she probably wouldn't be able to make it back, as she is disabled and has mobility issues. She took the bus to the store.

>> Read more trending stories


That's when Marsha White, 59, stepped in to assist. She was behind Zimmerman in line and asked if she could pay for Zimmerman's groceries. At first Zimmerman resisted, but once she realized that White was genuine and sincere in her compassionate offer, she accepted. Zimmerman hugged White and thanked her for buying the groceries.

White told The Des Moines Register that she had two friends who were dealing with health issues who received good news recently, so she wanted to pay it forward by helping out Zimmerman.

Reports of the random act of kindness have gone viral on social media, inspiring others to share their stories.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Handicapped man forced to leave store on knees after staff takes away electric cart
    Handicapped man forced to leave store on knees after staff takes away electric cart
    A handicapped Iowa man has received an apology from a store at which employees forced him to “walk” out of the store on his knees after confiscating the store-provided electric cart he was using.  Shane Zahn, a Garner resident who is missing his right foot, had completed his shopping at Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City and was attempting to take the cart out to his vehicle when he was stopped and told he could not use the cart in the parking lot.  “After I got out of the store, right in front of the door I was told I was not allowed to take the wheelchair out into the parking lot, and I said 'Huh?'” Zahn told KIMT News 3 in Mason City. “I said, 'I’ve done this before.' She said, ‘The wheelchair is to not be out. It needs to come back in.’ I said, 'What am I supposed to do, crawl out of the store?’” Ultimately, that’s what Zahn did, after returning all of the items he had purchased. He also had his son record his exit, which he posted to Facebook.  “Paid for all my items and went to leave, was told I couldn't use the wheelchair to go to the car,” Zahn wrote in the Facebook post. “Returned all my items and had to walk out on my hands and knees. Just trying to make people aware of how Fleet Farm treats handicapped customers.” >> Read more trending stories The photos and video footage exploded across social media, with more than 112,000 people sharing it, more than 36,000 people reacting to it and another 11,000 commenting on Zahn’s post as of Thursday morning. While most were horrified and sympathetic, some people questioned Zahn’s story, with one commenter asking how he got into the store in the first place.  Zahn told KIMT 3 News that his son dropped him off in front of the store before parking the car. He said he usually brings in his own manual wheelchair, except in stores like Fleet Farm that have electric ones for customers’ use.  Another man questioned Zahn’s handicap. “He’s not handicapped. If he was, he wouldn’t be walking on his knees so well,” the man wrote on Zahn’s post.  Others in the Facebook thread jumped to Zahn’s defense, pointing out that the video shows the right leg of his pants trailing on the floor where his foot and part of his leg should be.  “He’s missing a foot. Your knees still work without a foot,” one woman said.  Fleet Farm acknowledged the incident in a post on the company’s own Facebook page, admitting that an employee refused to allow Zahn to use the cart to access his car.  “While use of carts in the parking lot with the uneven terrain can pose a hazard, we feel that in this instance our team member made the wrong decision,” Fleet Farm CEO Wayne Sales said in the statement. “We apologize to the customer and to everyone who may be affected.” Sales told KIMT 3 News that, although the company has policies and guidelines in place to protect customers from accidents with the electric carts in the parking lots, those guidelines do not include denying customers the use of the carts.  Sales said the company failed to live up to its values and that employees “should have gone the extra mile and helped the customer use the cart to return to his vehicle after shopping.” He said the company wants to “make things right” with Zahn, though he did not say what that would entail.  Mills Fleet Farm is a chain of 35 stores across Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and North Dakota that sell sporting goods, lawn and garden supplies, hardware, clothing and other general merchandise, according to its website. 
  • ‘Silence of the Lambs’ director Jonathan Demme dies at 73
    ‘Silence of the Lambs’ director Jonathan Demme dies at 73
    Academy Award winning filmmaker Jonathan Demme, best known for directing “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Philadelphia,” has died. He was 73. >> Read more trending stories An unidentified source close to Demme’s family told IndieWire on Wednesday that Demme died of esophageal cancer and complications from heart disease.
  • Ohio man accused of trying to join ISIS in Syria
    Ohio man accused of trying to join ISIS in Syria
    An Ohio man is in federal custody, facing charges related to attempting to provide material support to terrorist group ISIS. FBI agents on the Joint Terrorism Task Force on Wednesday arrested Laith Waleed Alebbini, 26, at Cincinnati/Kentucky International Airport. Alebbini was on his way to Syria to join ISIS fighters, the FBI said. >> Read more trending news Authorities said in a news release that Alebbini is accused of attempting to “provide material support or resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization.”  Alebbini arrived in the United States in July 2014 on a student visa from Jordan, according to the affidavit. Alebbini was arrested on Jan. 10 for unlawful entry into the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C., but the charges were dismissed.  Alebbini refused to say why he was on the property, but said, “You are going to regret this” when he was escorted from the property, authorities said.  He attempted to travel to Turkey via Amsterdam on Jan. 12, but was denied because his Jordanian passport had expired. He carried only a backpack and did not check luggage, according to the affidavit. He returned to the U.S. on Jan. 15. Alebbini, a citizen of Jordan and a legal permanent resident of the U.S. as of April 2014, will appear Thursday afternoon in federal court in Dayton. >> See the latest on WHIO.com
  • Michael Flynn being investigated by DOD; was warned in 2014 about taking foreign payments
    Michael Flynn being investigated by DOD; was warned in 2014 about taking foreign payments
    The inspector general of the Department of Defense has opened an investigation into whether former national security adviser Michael Flynn reported money he received for a speaking appearance in Russia. Rep. Elijah Cummings, (D-Maryland), released three documents Thursday that confirmed the investigation, ABC News is reporting. One of the letters Cummings, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, released was a letter from the Defense Intelligence Agency stating that they found no record that Flynn had sought permission to speak in Russia, nor had he reported income from that speech. A U.S. official, which Flynn as a retired military officer would be considered, must, by law, both seek permission and report income derived from any activity with a foreign government. Flynn once headed the DIA. CNN is reporting that Flynn also received a warning from the DIA in 2014 against receiving payments from foreign governments without congressional approvalFlynn is alleged to have taken $45,000 for speaking at an engagement in Russia in 2015. “These documents raise grave questions about why General Flynn concealed the payments he received from foreign sources after he was warned explicitly by the Pentagon,” Cummings said in a statement. “Our next step is to get the documents we are seeking from the White House so we can complete our investigation. I thank the Department of Defense for providing us with unclassified versions of these documents.” Cummings released the documents Thursday, two days after he and House Oversight chairman Jason Chaffetz held a press conference to say they believe Flynn broke the law when he failed to get permission for the speech in Russia.Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner, has said that Flynn did discuss his speech with officials at the DIA. Cummings said no proof of that has been found.  Flynn resigned as national security adviser in February after it was revealed that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about a meeting he had with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States. 
  • Narcan parties becoming disturbing trend, police say
    Narcan parties becoming disturbing trend, police say
    “Narcan parties” are starting to pop up and WPXI has learned that they are becoming a trend in Pennsylvania. According to investigators, addicts and dealers are taking advantage of the heroin-reversal drug by having parties where they sell heroin and Narcan as a package deal. >> Read more trending news  'You can party and use the opioids to whatever degree you want, and with the intent that you can be saved by the use of the Narcan,' Chief Jack Soberick of the Landsford, Pennsylania police said. >>Click here for a list of states where Narcan is available over the counter Police stressed that while Narcan does save lives, it is not a guarantee. WPXI looked learned that Pittsburgh paramedics used Narcan on 2,300 overdose patients in 2016. That's nearly double from the year before.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.